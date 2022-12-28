ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Click10.com

Man armed with knife barricaded in South Miami apartment was hiding in closet, police say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Reports of a man armed with a knife and kicking on doors led to a standoff situation with police at a South Miami apartment building Friday afternoon. South Miami police said they received multiple 911 calls about the man, who ran from police and barricaded himself inside of an apartment building at 5950 SW 74th St., just off Dixie Highway.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Missing 67-year-old found in good health, police say

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department announced that a 67-year-old man that was reported missing early Saturday morning has been found. According to police, Jaime Yanez was last seen around 3 a.m. in the Wynwood area. Police said Yanez was found in good health.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: ‘Irritated’ job seeker hits Medley businessman with car

MEDLEY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces two felony charges after police arrested him Thursday. Raul Alejandro Padilla is accused of hitting a Medley business owner with his car after he was told the company wasn’t hiring. According to a Medley police arrest report, Padilla, 50, walked into...
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man critically wounded in Liberty City shooting, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police shut down a Liberty City street Thursday afternoon following a shooting about a block away from a police station. Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 60th Street, near 10th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Coral Springs police to conduct Teen Safe Driving campaign

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Coral Springs Police Department announced in a press release Friday that they will be conducting a Teen Safe Driving campaign in the upcoming months in order to promote safer roadways. According to CSPD Public Information Officer Chris Swinson, “The goal of this campaign is...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Video of rough arrest by BSO deputy draws social media scrutiny

WESTON, Fla. – Video of a Broward County deputy taking a suspect to the ground has led to scrutiny on social media. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Bonaventura Town Center club in Weston. “Did you see what he did?” someone could be...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Man brutally beaten by fugitive with hammer says he’s ‘lost everything’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rizvi Sallay is home after weeks in the hospital after a brutal and unprovoked attack by a fugitive hiding out in Miami Beach wanted in Boston. “I went to do the laundry — that’s all I remember and that person came and hit me. And then after that, I was in the hospital. I don’t know him. I just went to put my clothes in the laundry.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami, Fort Lauderdale primed for 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration

MIAMI – Final preparations were officially underway Friday as the city of Miami and Fort Lauderdale get ready to host their 2023 New Year’s Eve party. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engageliive, told Local 10 News that a virtual digitized “Big Orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet at the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Cops sweep Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ahead of Tennessee taking on Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Miami-Dade police conducted a security sweep of Hard Rock Stadium. Officers with K-9 dogs scoured the stadium ahead of the big bowl game Friday morning. “Some dogs you will see, some dogs you...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

