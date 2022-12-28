Read full article on original website
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for stealing over $800 in pharmacy items, authorities say
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo...
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
Click10.com
Man armed with knife barricaded in South Miami apartment was hiding in closet, police say
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Reports of a man armed with a knife and kicking on doors led to a standoff situation with police at a South Miami apartment building Friday afternoon. South Miami police said they received multiple 911 calls about the man, who ran from police and barricaded himself inside of an apartment building at 5950 SW 74th St., just off Dixie Highway.
Click10.com
Missing 67-year-old found in good health, police say
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department announced that a 67-year-old man that was reported missing early Saturday morning has been found. According to police, Jaime Yanez was last seen around 3 a.m. in the Wynwood area. Police said Yanez was found in good health.
Click10.com
Two women arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from mail truck in Key Biscayne, police say
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A pair of grinches were arrested Friday after being accused of stealing multiple Christmas gifts from a mail truck in Key Biscayne. According to police, two women were seen following a mail truck around the island and stole package after package from several different locations in the area.
Click10.com
Police: ‘Irritated’ job seeker hits Medley businessman with car
MEDLEY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces two felony charges after police arrested him Thursday. Raul Alejandro Padilla is accused of hitting a Medley business owner with his car after he was told the company wasn’t hiring. According to a Medley police arrest report, Padilla, 50, walked into...
Click10.com
WATCH: Shoplifter gets surprise when he gets locked in store, but there’s no stopping him
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A shoplifter walks into a Lauderdale Lakes store. He talks for about 30 minutes on his cell phone while wandering around the Rainbow clothing store. His plan is to make a dash with his arms full of clothing and run out the front doors. But, to his surprise, employees have locked the doors ready for closing.
Click10.com
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
Click10.com
Man critically wounded in Liberty City shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police shut down a Liberty City street Thursday afternoon following a shooting about a block away from a police station. Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 60th Street, near 10th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot.
Click10.com
Coral Springs police to conduct Teen Safe Driving campaign
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Coral Springs Police Department announced in a press release Friday that they will be conducting a Teen Safe Driving campaign in the upcoming months in order to promote safer roadways. According to CSPD Public Information Officer Chris Swinson, “The goal of this campaign is...
Click10.com
Video of rough arrest by BSO deputy draws social media scrutiny
WESTON, Fla. – Video of a Broward County deputy taking a suspect to the ground has led to scrutiny on social media. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Bonaventura Town Center club in Weston. “Did you see what he did?” someone could be...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade state attorney to announce arrest after human trafficking ‘rescue’
MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was set to announce an arrest Thursday in what her office described as a “human trafficking extradition and rescue.”. Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. She plans to discuss charges against an “alleged human...
Click10.com
Man brutally beaten by fugitive with hammer says he’s ‘lost everything’
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rizvi Sallay is home after weeks in the hospital after a brutal and unprovoked attack by a fugitive hiding out in Miami Beach wanted in Boston. “I went to do the laundry — that’s all I remember and that person came and hit me. And then after that, I was in the hospital. I don’t know him. I just went to put my clothes in the laundry.”
Click10.com
Child caught on camera trashing Hialeah Christmas decorations while adults sit and watch
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah business owner said she was stunned to see video of a child tearing up roughly $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations while a pair of adults sat by and watched it all happen. It happened on Christmas Eve outside of Rossie Nail Tech School on...
Click10.com
Small plane makes emergency landing at North Perry Airport after landing gear collapse
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning after its landing gear collapsed. Images from Sky 10, taken just after 8 a.m., showed the plane nearly flat on its belly following the hard landing. The plane had...
Click10.com
Miami, Fort Lauderdale primed for 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration
MIAMI – Final preparations were officially underway Friday as the city of Miami and Fort Lauderdale get ready to host their 2023 New Year’s Eve party. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engageliive, told Local 10 News that a virtual digitized “Big Orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet at the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.
Click10.com
Cops sweep Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ahead of Tennessee taking on Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Miami-Dade police conducted a security sweep of Hard Rock Stadium. Officers with K-9 dogs scoured the stadium ahead of the big bowl game Friday morning. “Some dogs you will see, some dogs you...
Click10.com
Southwest passengers in South Florida breathe sigh of relief after week of chaos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.
Click10.com
Two South Florida politicians call it quits after state law ruling
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public School board vice chair Lubby Navarro will leave her post and so will Miami Shores council member Crystal Wagar, Local 10 learned Friday. Both resignations come a day after a federal judge made a ruling on a new state law that bans politicians...
Click10.com
New Year’s Eve party options across South Florida have something for everyone
MIAMI – People from across the country come to South Florida to party all throughout the year and New Year’s Eve is no different. Celebrities especially love the area and the Magic City, and they are flocking here this weekend, hosting parties and getting everyone hyped to ring in the new year.
