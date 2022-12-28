Read full article on original website
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Bridge that runs over busy stretch of Mass. Pike closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by a truck on Thursday morning. A truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the...
State police investigating fatal DUI in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident. Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he […]
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
communityadvocate.com
Changes to Hyundai dealership plans ‘well received,’ but issues remain
WESTBOROUGH – While most of the above-ground issues with the proposed Hyundai dealership at 180-182 Turnpike Road are being resolved, there remains some below-ground issues. During the Planning Board meeting on Dec. 20, representatives for the developers TTHY Westborough LLC discussed updates to the plans that were announced by the applicant on Dec. 6.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man indicted for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period
BOSTON – A Fall River man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempting to rob a fifth bank. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 59-year-old William Sequeira was indicted on four counts of...
WMTW
In year since search for missing girl Harmony began, many changes made to system
One year ago, the Manchester, New Hampshire chief of police stunned the community and the world when he announced the search for a missing 5-year-old girl who had not been seen in two years. The case of Harmony Montgomery unleashed a flurry of outrage, criticism and calls for change in...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
ezfavorites.com
Two arrested following armed robbery
KEENE, NH – Two people were arrested Thursday following a reported robbery that prompted a large police response. Keene Police Sergeant Tim Richmond told WKBK that police responded to a call at around 4:30 pm regarding a robbery involving a pedestrian on Pearl Street. Police were able to quickly...
fallriverreporter.com
Boston Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrest man in Fall River wanted in Portugal
BOSTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston field office, commonly called ERO Boston, removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive wanted in Portugal. The man is wanted in Portugal for drug trafficking. Paulo Jorge Meneses Pacheco, 37, a citizen of Portugal, entered the United...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
WMTW
Deputies: Pair arrested after meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in York County
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people out of New Hampshire were arrested after authorities say drugs were found in a car they were in. On Wednesday, a York County deputy spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 202 in Waterboro around 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, the deputy spotted the...
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022
Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
