PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

State police investigating fatal DUI in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident. Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he […]
LINCOLN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
communityadvocate.com

Changes to Hyundai dealership plans ‘well received,’ but issues remain

WESTBOROUGH – While most of the above-ground issues with the proposed Hyundai dealership at 180-182 Turnpike Road are being resolved, there remains some below-ground issues. During the Planning Board meeting on Dec. 20, representatives for the developers TTHY Westborough LLC discussed updates to the plans that were announced by the applicant on Dec. 6.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
ezfavorites.com

Two arrested following armed robbery

KEENE, NH – Two people were arrested Thursday following a reported robbery that prompted a large police response. Keene Police Sergeant Tim Richmond told WKBK that police responded to a call at around 4:30 pm regarding a robbery involving a pedestrian on Pearl Street. Police were able to quickly...
KEENE, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent’s Top 10 Who’s Who Profiles of 2022

Boston Agent’s annual Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate issue is our most popular of the year with 2022 marking our sixth year highlighting the agents, brokers, lenders, developers, association executives and affiliates who dedicate themselves to the local real estate industry. Check out which profiles had the most views this year in our look at the top 10 most-viewed profiles.
BOSTON, MA

