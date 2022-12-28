ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
osoblanco.org

Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?

Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro LGBTQ non-profit loses $40,000 in PayPal scam

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bad guys don't care who they rip off, no one is safe. Even nonprofits are targeted, like Greensboro's Alternative Resource of the Triad (ART). The group said they got tricked out of 40,000 dollars. ART hosts events like the Greensboro Pride Festival. They said what initially...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wrestling tournament kicks off at the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holy Angels Invitational wrestling tournament debuts at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The Triad is known for its robust and diverse sporting events. You name it we've got it. Professional bull riding in Winston-Salem, minor league soccer in High Point, and now the Holy Angels...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of ramming into store, cars in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy