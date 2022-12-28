Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
Asheboro man’s wife buys lucky lottery ticket for his birthday
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man’s wife bought him a birthday gift he’ll never forget. Charles Cagle’s wife bought him a $20 Mega 7’s scratch-off ticket that turned out to be a $100,000 prize winner. “My wife bought the ticket for my birthday,” said Cagle....
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
osoblanco.org
Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?
Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
Greensboro LGBTQ non-profit loses $40,000 in PayPal scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bad guys don't care who they rip off, no one is safe. Even nonprofits are targeted, like Greensboro's Alternative Resource of the Triad (ART). The group said they got tricked out of 40,000 dollars. ART hosts events like the Greensboro Pride Festival. They said what initially...
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Wrestling tournament kicks off at the Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holy Angels Invitational wrestling tournament debuts at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The Triad is known for its robust and diverse sporting events. You name it we've got it. Professional bull riding in Winston-Salem, minor league soccer in High Point, and now the Holy Angels...
Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
NC trooper, married dad of 2 in health fight after rare cancer discovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered […]
Man accused of ramming into store, cars in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
