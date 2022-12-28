Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Violent Fugitives' Wanted For Shooting Man During Cape Cod Robbery: Police
Authorities on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" who allegedly shot a man during a robbery. Police responded for a reported robbery and shooting at Crocker Street in Hyannis around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Barnstable Police on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found one victim,...
New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
'Honor Patrols,' to crack down on drunk driving during New Year's weekend
(WJAR) — West Warwick police are adding to their numbers, with extra patrols looking out for specifically impaired drivers during the New Year's holiday weekend. Police say two of these patrols will be called 'Honor Patrols,' in memory of Tori Lynn Andreozzi and Matthew Dennison, who both lost their lives in alleged drunk driver incidents.
New Bedford PD: 2022 historic year for drug seizures
Top brass at the New Bedford Police Department says 2022 will go down in history as ‘one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizures. In 2022, detectives seized over 20 kilos of fentanyl and 2.5 kilos of cocaine, along with over $1.4 million in cash. The result of Friday night’s busts secured 2022 a place in the department’s history of illegal seizures.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Police seek to ID driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Mass. — The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash in the Massachusetts town. Police said the pedestrian hit-and-run happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Main...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated
BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police are actively looking for the suspect in […] The post Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:08 AM, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an on-site arrest of Joel Winslow, 34, of Dorchester on firearm-related charges in the area of 126 Bird Street, Dorchester. While on patrol, officers were alerted to a shot-spotter activation at 5 Hartford Street...
Oak Bluffs police, drug task force make drug arrest
Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $10,000 for Michael Pacheco, 35, after he was arraigned Thursday on one count of cocaine trafficking (36 grams or more, less than 100 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl). Judge Barnes revoked Pacheco’s bail on another matter, citing a bail conditions violation.
