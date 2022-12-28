Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warren Co. Judge Executive elect talks plans for the new year in office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2023 just days away, many have begun to think about what resolutions or goals they may want to set to start their new year. Local city and county officials are also setting goals for Bowling Green to start off in the right step next year.
wkdzradio.com
Humphries Elated To Be Taking Christian Clerk’s Office
It was a career-defining moment for Melinda Humphries. Surrounded by friends, family and a host of deputy clerks in the fiscal court room, the longtime public servant was sworn in as Christian County clerk Thursday evening — law-binding words from Judge John Atkins affirming her oath. She said it’s...
wkdzradio.com
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
whopam.com
Retiring Co. Attorney John Soyars honored, celebrated at reception
There will be a changing of leadership in the Christian County Attorney’s Office, as the new county attorney was sworn in Thursday, and County Attorney John Soyars is set to retire from that position. Soyars has served as county attorney since 2018, when he stepped into the role after...
Knight takes oath, pledges to make city ‘safer, cleaner’ as Hopkinsville’s mayor
Mayor-elect James R. Knight Jr. is pledging to make Hopkinsville a “safer, cleaner” city and said he’ll take a hard look at how policing works in the community. He also wants to pursue smart growth, “not growth for growth’s sake,” while paying special attention to small businesses. To achieve all that, he said he’ll need the backing of city council and local residents.
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
14news.com
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on.
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
whvoradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Manslaughter Case
Negotiations continue in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose earlier this year. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Smith appeared before Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self Wednesday morning. During the pretrial conference, Moore said they are close to a possible resolution in this case.
clarksvillenow.com
Minds Matter joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Minds Matter recently cut a ribbon as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Louise Smith, Executive Director of Minds Matter, spoke with Clarksville Now about the services they offer for behavioral and mental health care. “We’re a nonprofit organization, and...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whopam.com
Todd Co. Water District says water conservation efforts a success
The Todd County Water District says water usage and consumption can resume as normal. In a news release, officials thanked all of their customers for their efforts to conserve water during a time of extremely high demand across the area. Combined efforts resulted in stabilized water consumption back into normal amounts.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
westkentuckystar.com
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
