Michigan keeps saying Ohio State lacks toughness; Can the Buckeyes prove otherwise vs. Georgia?

Michigan can’t hold up its end of Ohio State football rematch in national championship game
ATLANTA — So much for The Game, The Sequel. What could have been the biggest game in Big Ten football history — a national championship rematch between Ohio State and Michigan — fizzled with TCU’s thrilling 51-45 victory over the Wolverines in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal.
Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia
ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
C.J. Stroud came to the College Football Playoff ready to rewrite his Ohio State legacy, but it wasn’t enough
ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud knew what was on the line when he showed up in Atlanta for Ohio State’s College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. His play backed it up, the only problem is it wasn’t enough as Georgia still left with a 42-41 win.
Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
What C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day gained in a playoff game Ohio State lost: Doug Lesmerises
ATLANTA -- In a hallway off the room where they’d just held their last news conference together after their last game together, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in a chair as Ohio State coach Ryan Day stood a few feet away. They were waiting to finish a final TV interview when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia coach Kirby Smart came around the corner to enter their own victorious news conference.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Ohio State to beat Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal at Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State heads into Saturday’s Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia as an underdog against the reigning national champions. Not many prognosticators think that the Buckeyes will pull off the win. But ESPN’s Lee Corso is one of the ones who...
Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves Peach Bowl with apparent head injury
ATLANTA — All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Ohio State football’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia with an apparent head injury late in the third quarter. Three OSU medical personnel came onto the field to attend to Harrison near the goal post. He eventually sat up and they removed his helmet. He walked with the staffers to the medical tent.
Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Sitting at his locker, one of the first inside the entrance to Ohio State football’s locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Marvin Harrison Jr. showed no signs of trauma or distress. About 90 minutes earlier, the All-America receiver lay crumpled underneath a goal post. He elevated to...
Ohio State football’s defense made its stand, but couldn’t make it last against Georgia
ATLANTA — One confounding certainty will linger from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. This disappointing defensive performance — the second in a row after 11 games of mostly encouraging play — allowed six touchdowns and 533 yards. Given a 14-point lead and 15 minutes remaining to protect it, that unit could not finish the job.
Inside the Ohio State offensive game plan: How the Buckeyes scheme to beat the nation’s best defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nine men are gathered around a conference table in a room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with a 10th against the back wall of the room with a green laser pointer in his hand. It’s midweek game prep for an Ohio State football game in November...
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
Michigan vs. TCU: Live updates, stats and highlights from Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Michigan and TCU get the College Football Playoff started on Saturday when they meet at 4 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl, which is serving as one of the CFP semifinals. Georgia and Ohio State play at 8 p.m. in the Peach Bowl, Saturday’s other semifinal.
