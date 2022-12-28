ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan keeps saying Ohio State lacks toughness; Can the Buckeyes prove otherwise vs. Georgia?

By Jimmy Watkins, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Ohio State freshman Dallan Hayden makes first start in Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia

ATLANTA — Miyan Williams is healthy and in uniform, but he was not the first Ohio State football running back on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Freshman Dallan Hayden received the start against Georgia. It is the first start of his career in his first postseason game. Hayden remained in the game for the Buckeyes’ second series.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Michigan comes unglued early, loses track meet to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A season defined by unity, physicality and near-perfection came crumbling down for the Michigan football team on Saturday. Issues that popped up in earlier games — red-zone woes, turnovers and the occasional breakdown defending the pass — returned in a 51-45 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl, dashing hopes of a national championship.
GLENDALE, AZ
Cleveland.com

Ohio State Buckeyes playing exactly their game while leading Georgia: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

ATLANTA -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Georgia 28-24 at the half of the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. * Ohio State is playing the kind of game it needs to play to have a chance. I thought the Buckeyes would move the ball on the best defense in the country, and they have. But Ohio State also hasn’t slowed down the Georgia offense other than an interception by linebacker Steele Chambers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day gained in a playoff game Ohio State lost: Doug Lesmerises

ATLANTA -- In a hallway off the room where they’d just held their last news conference together after their last game together, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in a chair as Ohio State coach Ryan Day stood a few feet away. They were waiting to finish a final TV interview when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia coach Kirby Smart came around the corner to enter their own victorious news conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves Peach Bowl with apparent head injury

ATLANTA — All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Ohio State football’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia with an apparent head injury late in the third quarter. Three OSU medical personnel came onto the field to attend to Harrison near the goal post. He eventually sat up and they removed his helmet. He walked with the staffers to the medical tent.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s defense made its stand, but couldn’t make it last against Georgia

ATLANTA — One confounding certainty will linger from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. This disappointing defensive performance — the second in a row after 11 games of mostly encouraging play — allowed six touchdowns and 533 yards. Given a 14-point lead and 15 minutes remaining to protect it, that unit could not finish the job.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Georgia Peach Bowl champions gear: Shirts, hats, more as Bulldogs advance to College Football Playoff title game

Top-seeded Georgia escaped Ohio State to win the Peach Bowl on Saturday, sending the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff national championship game to try to defend their title. Dawgs fans looking for merchandise to commemorate their Peach Bowl win and spot in the Jan. 9 title game have lots of options, including plenty of shirts and hats.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code: get $1K insurance for Ohio State-Georgia

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State is getting ready to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff, but bettors can gear up for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

