Michigan keeps saying Ohio State lacks toughness; Can the Buckeyes prove otherwise vs. Georgia?

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO