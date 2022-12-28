Read full article on original website
WRAL
Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: 97.9 The Hill Wins NC Station of the Year; Repeats 2 Additional Awards
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. In 2022, 97.9 The Hill WCHL received three awards from the North Carolina...
waltermagazine.com
Ricky Moore’s Favorite Places to Eat & Drink
The James Beard award winning chef of Saltbox Seafood in Durham shares his favorite places to eat and drink in the Bull City and Chapel Hill. For our 2023 Guide to Where to Eat and Drink in the Triangle, we surveyed a dozen food industry folks to find their go-to spots for everything from an elegant date night to a casual drink, to the best place to bring someone in from out-of-town. One of those folks was award-winning chef, seafood pioneer and cookbook author Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham. There he serves fresh North Carolina fish cooked in both classic and inventive ways along with his famous Hushy-honeys. When Moore isn’t running his restaurant, here’s where he likes to go for a good cocktail, a cup of coffee or a great meal.
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
nomadlawyer.org
Duke Chapel: A Unique Christian Church & A Historical Landmark
Tourist Attractions: Duke Chapel, Durham, A Historical Landmark. Duke Chapel is a stunning church located on Duke University’s Durham campus. It is the highest building in Durham County. It is a historic landmark, a unique Christian church, a magnificent structure both in design and rich in ministry built with a uniquely interdenominational purpose and character.
'We're looking for 70 more.' Raleigh couple to celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss on New Year's Eve
The pair first met in church, bonding over their love for music.
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
Food Lion Deals Dec. 28 - Jan. 3: Cabbage, collard greens, pork loin, cereal, 1-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 28 including cabbage, collard greens, pork loin, cereal, crackers, peanuts, beef franks, 1-day sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food...
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
Animal rescue group offers New Year's weekend puppy sleepover program
An animal rescue group in Wake County is offering people the chance to host a puppy for the New Year's weekend.
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family’s apartment floods while on holiday vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
WXII 12
Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
Consignment shops in Raleigh see surge in business following COVID-19 pandemic
Consignment shops are seeing an uptick in business as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deaf Greensboro family whose belongings were thrown away receive gifts from GPD, Salvation Army
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family that needed a Christmas miracle got one. The Salvation Army and the Greensboro Police Department delivered gifts to the Ojo family, who lost their belongings when their apartment was cleaned out after a mix-up at the Treybrooke Village Apartments in early December. “The apartment was a P instead […]
