The James Beard award winning chef of Saltbox Seafood in Durham shares his favorite places to eat and drink in the Bull City and Chapel Hill. For our 2023 Guide to Where to Eat and Drink in the Triangle, we surveyed a dozen food industry folks to find their go-to spots for everything from an elegant date night to a casual drink, to the best place to bring someone in from out-of-town. One of those folks was award-winning chef, seafood pioneer and cookbook author Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham. There he serves fresh North Carolina fish cooked in both classic and inventive ways along with his famous Hushy-honeys. When Moore isn’t running his restaurant, here’s where he likes to go for a good cocktail, a cup of coffee or a great meal.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO