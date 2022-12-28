ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
waltermagazine.com

Ricky Moore’s Favorite Places to Eat & Drink

The James Beard award winning chef of Saltbox Seafood in Durham shares his favorite places to eat and drink in the Bull City and Chapel Hill. For our 2023 Guide to Where to Eat and Drink in the Triangle, we surveyed a dozen food industry folks to find their go-to spots for everything from an elegant date night to a casual drink, to the best place to bring someone in from out-of-town. One of those folks was award-winning chef, seafood pioneer and cookbook author Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham. There he serves fresh North Carolina fish cooked in both classic and inventive ways along with his famous Hushy-honeys. When Moore isn’t running his restaurant, here’s where he likes to go for a good cocktail, a cup of coffee or a great meal.
DURHAM, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Duke Chapel: A Unique Christian Church & A Historical Landmark

Tourist Attractions: Duke Chapel, Durham, A Historical Landmark. Duke Chapel is a stunning church located on Duke University’s Durham campus. It is the highest building in Durham County. It is a historic landmark, a unique Christian church, a magnificent structure both in design and rich in ministry built with a uniquely interdenominational purpose and character.
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the fire occurred early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville. The department said the fire was contained by the sprinkler system. They have not said how the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC

