Buffalo, NY

Are You Prepared for a Winter Blackout? Jackery Portable Power Stations Start at Just $163 Today

By jakob menendez
 3 days ago
With the people of Buffalo, NY still digging themselves out of 36 straight hours of blizzard conditions , it’s never a bad time to start thinking about how prepared you are for the next bomb cyclone. Power outages are a major component of these types of storms and without a trusty portable power station , you might be left in the dark and cold.

Fortunately for you, here at SPY we’ve tested multiple such power stations that you can rely on during these scary storms, or use if you’re just looking to get out into the wild for a little while. And, even better than that is the fact that Amazon has savings of up to 46% off one of our favorite brands: Jackery .

The perks of this deal include:

  • As much as $600 off the original price
  • Up to 46% off Jackery Portable Power Stations
  • Prime shipping means they can arrive before the New Year if camping more is your resolution
Jackery Explorer 240

The Jackery 240 Explorer is the perfect little companion to keep in your house during emergencies. Weighing in at just 6.6 lbs, it’s light enough to carry with ease and plop down just about anywhere due to its small size. With one full, pure sine wave outlet, two 5V USB ports, and a 12V car charging port, you can power up to 6 devices with this small and incredibly portable charger. It also has the option to be powered by their branded solar panels which are also on sale for 30% off on Amazon.

Jackery Explorer 1000

The Jackery Explorer 240 is a good starter power station, but if you want to power appliances, then you’ll need the Jackery Explorer 1000. This power station has one 12V car charger, two USB-C ports, two USB ports, and three full Pure Sine Wave outlets. This is one serious machine. Capable of charging a full family’s worth of devices, and coming in at only 22 pounds, this beast is everything you need and more out of a portable charger. An additional perk of this bad boy is that they make little to no noise. Any gas powered generator of comparable charging capabilities would be certain to make enough noise to keep you up at night.

Jackery Explorer 1000 with 2 SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels

Remember that incredible beast of a portable charger we just talked about above? Well Jackery is here to sweeten the pot even more by throwing in two of their SolarSaga 100W foldable solar panels at an incredible value. These two solar panels can fully charge your Explorer 1000 in only 6 hours, making it the perfect buy for the adventurous and outdoorsy type. The Jackery Explorer 1000 also supports pass-through charging, meaning you could power all of your devices solely through clean solar energy, should you be have a nice sunny spot to set up your panels.

While we all pray that winter emergencies like the one happening in Buffalo won’t happen to us, having a portable charger like the ones from Jackery just give you that peace of mind that if something like that were to occur, you’d be prepared and ready to face it head on. Plus, these incredible machines don’t need to only be used for emergencies.

Portable power banks are the perfect companion for extended road trips, setting up a dreamy glamping situation, or for setting up a portable working station. The charging possibilities are endless, but unfortunately this deal is not, so make sure to jump on it quick!

SPY

