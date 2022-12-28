Dribble Handoff: Kentucky, Michigan predicted to improve most as 2023 arrives in college basketball

Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Football World Reacts To Disturbing Bowl Game Field Video
For the second straight year, the Holiday Bowl was contested at the Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego. But while the game went off relatively smoothly, there was a revelation that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Prior to the game, a video surfaced showed visible gaps...
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations
Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game
No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident
Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
