Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles

By Larisha Paul
 3 days ago
Rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing. The family of the 35-year-old rapper filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Family and friends of Theophilus say the 35-year-old rapper hasn’t been seen or contacted since July 2022.

Independent record label company Secretly Group issued a statement on Wednesday (Dec. 28) stating the missing person’s report was filed on Dec. 27 after London’s family members traveled to Los Angeles, the last place he was known to have been seen.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the statement read. “They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

London’s father, Lary Moses London, spoke directly to his son in his statement, saying: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

The 35-year-old musician is described in the statement as being Black, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. He was last active on social media on July 11. Those with information regarding London, whether about his location or a general update on his well-being, are being asked to contact his cousin Mikhail Noel via Instagram , or to go directly to the LAPD.

London made his ascent in the music industry in the early 2010s, pulling from hip-hop, soul, pop, and punk to craft his genre-blending sound. The rapper built close collaborative relationships with his peers, hopping on tracks with Azealia Banks, Octavian, Ellie Goulding, and more.

In 2020, London released his third studio album Bebey , a self-released record that recruited features from Tame Impala, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, Giggs, Ariel Pink, and more. The fully-independent project found a hit in the Kevin Parker-assisted “Only You,” marking the most successful release of his career thus far.

Comments / 36

Vanessa Bryant
3d ago

if your family goes missing in July why would you wait til December to. report him missing, something ain't adding up

Reply(14)
22
Kate L.
3d ago

It took them long enough to report him missing and makes me wonder if they just finally ran out of money and started looking for him

Reply(1)
3
Bob Grumley
3d ago

Lots of bad things happening to these rappers lately. A lot of have died or been killed.

Reply(1)
6
 

