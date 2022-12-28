ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Ascarrunz
3d ago

Let's say there was another election Lake would lose again and probably by wider margin because she has put a bad taste in people's mouths! She's a total nightmare!!!!

Kim Reimer
3d ago

Her need for publicity is hurting the GOP. It goes to show what disarray they are in that no one in her party can shut her up.

Mariam Griffin
3d ago

Dear Ms Lake...you may not take this advice kindly, ☝🏽but you really need accept that you lost, go home and start the process of building back some self respect !! Your embarrassing to others and you should be ashamed of yourself !!!

