Victor Ascarrunz
3d ago
Let's say there was another election Lake would lose again and probably by wider margin because she has put a bad taste in people's mouths! She's a total nightmare!!!!
Kim Reimer
3d ago
Her need for publicity is hurting the GOP. It goes to show what disarray they are in that no one in her party can shut her up.
Mariam Griffin
3d ago
Dear Ms Lake...you may not take this advice kindly, ☝🏽but you really need accept that you lost, go home and start the process of building back some self respect !! Your embarrassing to others and you should be ashamed of yourself !!!
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
Kari Lake Posts Three Word Response to Demand for Hand Recount in Arizona
The former Arizona gubernatorial candidate continues to refuse to admit defeat in her recent election against her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Idaho Murders Update: Bryan Kohberger's Attorney Releases Statement
Kohberger was arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students.
Arizona’s Governor-Elect Chooses Critic of Racial Disparities in Child Welfare to Lead CPS Agency
Matthew Stewart will become the first Black leader of the Department of Child Safety, which ProPublica and NBC News found had investigated the families of 1 in 3 Black children in metro Phoenix during a recent five-year period.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
ABC 15 News
Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80
Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history.
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
fox5atlanta.com
New laws in Georgia to ring in the New Year
Several new laws will hit the books in Georgia in 2023. Some of the most impactful laws deal with mental health and what kids are looking at in school.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Vox
Kyrsten Sinema made Arizona’s next Senate race even more chaotic
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Kyrsten Sinema, the country’s...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
WSET
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
