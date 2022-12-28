ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

What News Will the New Year Bring?

Tonight we ring out the old year and ring in the new year. As every year is, it will be filled with news — both good and bad — and our role is to report the news of our community, and when a state or national story has local implications, we cover it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Dec. 30

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has clarified options for testing and vaccination options once the New Year turns. The state said the testing-site contract at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is set to expire “mid-January,” with the last scheduled date for Jan. 13 because the site is not open on weekends, which includes Jan. 15, the date the Aspen Daily News recently reported as the end date for operations. After Pitkin County Health Epidemiologist and COVID Lead Carly Senst told the newspaper that weather and staffing abilities could close the site before that date, the state emergency center clarified there are no plans to end operations sooner.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price

A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
ASPEN, CO
mountainjackpot.com

STR Issue in Woodland Park Bombarded by Conflicting Referendums

After years of little formal action in opposing the decisions of the Woodland Park City Council, this sense of citizen apathy has drastically changed in the last few weeks. The grand culprit: the controversy over short-term rental properties, known as vacation homes. Two referendum petitions have been recently filed pertaining...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Residents May Opt Out of Added Vehicle Registration Fees

During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont County Board of County Commissioners, County Clerk Justin Grantham encouraged residents to pay attention to their motor registrations. Starting this year, a $29 pass fee will be tacked on all vehicle registrations in Colorado unless the motorists opt out. The pass will...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years

Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
COLORADO STATE

