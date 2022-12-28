Read full article on original website
Related
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher who died in an avalanche earlier this week.
arkvalleyvoice.com
What News Will the New Year Bring?
Tonight we ring out the old year and ring in the new year. As every year is, it will be filled with news — both good and bad — and our role is to report the news of our community, and when a state or national story has local implications, we cover it.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
Heavy snow grinds traffic to a halt on I-70 near Denver leaving motorists stuck for hours
Numerous accidents amid snow-slicked roads resulted in travel headaches for parts of Colorado Wednesday, including one backup on Interstate 70 that left motorists stranded for more than 8 hours. Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of...
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
Two factors contributed to chair falling off ski lift in Colorado
At about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.
Colorado’s Playboy Mansion Hits the Market Once Again
A well-known property in Evergreen, Colorado has hit the market once again after it was previously listed for sale in 2020. The mega-mansion was built by a retired race-car driver and has incredible features such as a car museum, a beauty salon, and a resort-style pool. Step Inside Denver's Schomp...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 30
The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has clarified options for testing and vaccination options once the New Year turns. The state said the testing-site contract at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is set to expire “mid-January,” with the last scheduled date for Jan. 13 because the site is not open on weekends, which includes Jan. 15, the date the Aspen Daily News recently reported as the end date for operations. After Pitkin County Health Epidemiologist and COVID Lead Carly Senst told the newspaper that weather and staffing abilities could close the site before that date, the state emergency center clarified there are no plans to end operations sooner.
Aspen Daily News
Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price
A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
mountainjackpot.com
STR Issue in Woodland Park Bombarded by Conflicting Referendums
After years of little formal action in opposing the decisions of the Woodland Park City Council, this sense of citizen apathy has drastically changed in the last few weeks. The grand culprit: the controversy over short-term rental properties, known as vacation homes. Two referendum petitions have been recently filed pertaining...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Residents May Opt Out of Added Vehicle Registration Fees
During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont County Board of County Commissioners, County Clerk Justin Grantham encouraged residents to pay attention to their motor registrations. Starting this year, a $29 pass fee will be tacked on all vehicle registrations in Colorado unless the motorists opt out. The pass will...
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
Comments / 0