The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has clarified options for testing and vaccination options once the New Year turns. The state said the testing-site contract at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is set to expire “mid-January,” with the last scheduled date for Jan. 13 because the site is not open on weekends, which includes Jan. 15, the date the Aspen Daily News recently reported as the end date for operations. After Pitkin County Health Epidemiologist and COVID Lead Carly Senst told the newspaper that weather and staffing abilities could close the site before that date, the state emergency center clarified there are no plans to end operations sooner.

