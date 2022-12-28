ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect

By Scarlett Gully
 3 days ago
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community.

“We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler.

On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of civil emergency and also emphasized the city-wide mandatory curfew for residents; which took effect immediately.

The curfew window is from 8 PM until 6 AM, with exceptions for employment or medical reasons. If anyone is out during restricted hours, they will be stopped immediately and searched by local enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the city during curfew hours to ensure residents are following protocols.

Mayor Butler told KTVE/KARD the city-wide curfew will be strictly enforced and any violators could see misdemeanor fines of up to $500.

There will be a town hall meeting on December, 29th at 6 PM at the Chamber of Commerce to give residents an update on the recent acts of violence in the city.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement’s investigation into the recent shootings, reach out to Arkansas State Police Tip Line at (501) 618-8000.

