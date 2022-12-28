Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have sought to learn what types of cells SARS-CoV-2 infects. For months, there has been debate about how the neurological symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, including fatigue, a loss of smell or taste, and brain fog are occurring, and whether neurons themselves were being infected or if they were being impacted by something else, such as the vascular damage that can occur with a SARS-CoV-2 infection. New research has examined post-mortem samples from 44 people who died with COVID-19, and it has shown that the virus can be found all over the body, even in the brain, and that the virus lingered for as long as eight months in some people. The findings have been reported in Nature.

