How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
What's Next For Fusion Energy?
On December 5, the first net gain of fusion energy was recorded at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Now that we’ve crossed that threshold, what comes next for fusion energy?. We’ve determined that this amount of energy is not enough to commercialize fusion energy. The 3.15 megajoules produced are only...
Closed Toilet Lids Can Prevent a Germ Volcano When Flushing
Some people might be looking to ditch the facemasks, while others have kept them on. New research has suggested that if you're going to be in a public bathroom, you may want to have a mask handy. When commercial toilets are flushed, they apparently unleash a volcanic cloud of droplets and aerosols that can get as much as five feet above the toilet seat. Researchers used green lasers to illuminate the disgusting plume, and reported the work in Scientific Reports.
Researchers Discover How Sepsis Can Cause Cell Death
Our immune system has to be able to rapidly mount a response to pathogenic invaders, wounds, and other injuries. But it also has to be carefully controlled. When the body overreacts to an infection, it can cause a condition known as sepsis, which can be deadly. Sepsis is estimated to have caused about 11 million deaths around the world in 2017 alone. Now, scientists are learning more about the immune molecules and cells that trigger sepsis. The findings have been reported Science Immunology.
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the USA - the five-year relative survival rate is as low as 22%. The need for new treatment modalities is urgent, and scientists at Columbia are addressing that need. Columbia Engineering has released a study showing the use of synthetic...
Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
Can Cultural Differences Explain Variations in Visual Perception?
A new UCLA study challenges long-standing research claims that people of East Asian and European origins perform differently on a well-known visual perception test. The rod-and-frame task asks viewers to assess if a line is vertically aligned when the frame around it is tilted at various angles. It is used to measure the influence of surrounding contextual visual information on perception. The study, published in PLoS One, found that object orientation is mostly unaffected by cultural variation.
Individuals in Mid-Adulthood Sleep Less Than Younger and Older Adults
A study published in Nature Communications found that people sleep less on average in mid-adulthood than in early and late adulthood. Researchers from University College London (UCL), University of East Anglia (UEA)m and the University of Lyon found that sleep duration decreases in early adulthood at age 33 and then increases again at age 53. The research team believes the amount of sleep one gets may be limited due to work and family responsibilities. They also observed some sleep duration patterns that are geographically clustered and others that are associated with economy, culture, and latitude.
COVID-19 Vaccination Elicits Strong Immune Response in Patients with Blood Cancers
As we near the end of 2022, and enter our fourth year of facing COVID-19 (so named because of it’s emergence in 2019), we continue to hear debates on the benefits and risks of vaccination. Numerous studies have evaluated cohorts of patients, particularly those with comorbidities, including cancer, to determine who benefits most from COVID-19 vaccination. One of these studies, published last week in Nature Cancer, reiterates the positive impact of COVID-19 vaccination for those with blood malignancies.
Autopsies Reveal SARS-CoV-2 in the Human Brain & Other Tissues
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have sought to learn what types of cells SARS-CoV-2 infects. For months, there has been debate about how the neurological symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, including fatigue, a loss of smell or taste, and brain fog are occurring, and whether neurons themselves were being infected or if they were being impacted by something else, such as the vascular damage that can occur with a SARS-CoV-2 infection. New research has examined post-mortem samples from 44 people who died with COVID-19, and it has shown that the virus can be found all over the body, even in the brain, and that the virus lingered for as long as eight months in some people. The findings have been reported in Nature.
