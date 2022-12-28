Read full article on original website
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
WWE Nixes Long Term WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently enjoying a ride as a heel on SmackDown. As women’s champion, Rousey has Shayna Baszler by her side, and now the company is going a different direction with her expected WrestleMania match. Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for...
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit
Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
Sting Knows How He Wants To End His Pro Wrestling Career
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Following his debut, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. It has been more than two years since he debuted in AEW, and many fans wonder just how long Sting will keep on wrestling. It seems Sting knows how he wants to hang up his pro wrestling boots.
Match Stopped After AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event
AJ Styles reformed The O.C. following the return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Mia Yim joined the stable to even the odds against Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day. Most recently, the O.C. and The Judgment Day collided in tag team action as part of the...
Triple H Didn’t See ‘Value’ In WWE 24/7 Title
The 24/7 Championship was introduced a couple of years ago. The rules for the title resembled that of the Hardcore Championship from the attitude era. Road Dogg recently discussed the Hardcore Title and said that Triple H didn’t see value in the WWE 24/7 Title. On the most recent...
Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes’ Daughter Gets Big First Haircut
Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are not only popular names in the wrestling business, but one of the most family-oriented people as well. Both are spending a lot of time with each other and their little daughter as Cody recovers from his injury. Recently, their daughter was in for her first-ever bangs trim.
WWE Fans Not Thrilled About Charlotte Flair’s Shocking Return & Title Win
They say anything can happen in WWE, and the last SmackDown of 2022 proved just that as Charlotte Flair made her shocking return and snatched the SmackDown Women’s title off Ronda Rousey. Flair’s resurgence had the fans go wild on social media, expressing their views on the same.
WWE Not Talking About Tyson Fury’s U.S. Ban Due To Alleged Mob Ties
Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing. He made his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 and defeated Braun Strowman via count out. Tyson Fury’s ban from the US due to alleged mob ties sparked a brand-new conversation about the world champion boxer.
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury During WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely changed the course of Friday Night Smackdown. Fans are still getting accustomed to Wyatt’s new character, which gets increasingly eerier every week. Wyatt is also back to in-ring action during recent WWE live events. In fact, he even told a fan he broke his finger during a recent WWE live event.
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
