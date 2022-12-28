Read full article on original website
Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood are calling a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eyesore" and say they had no idea it was coming. "Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said. Vannoy says...
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
Arlington apartment complex has final day to fix residents’ issues before city inspection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day for the owners of the Miramar Apartments in Arlington to fix residents’ complaints, including leaking roofs and broken windows not being repaired. It’s a story Action News Jax first told you about last month. Since then the city of...
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations
Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.
1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach just after 6 a.m. One person was dead when crews arrived, according to JFRD. Another person escaped the building on their own. JFRD crews rescued a dog from the...
Florida postal worker admits to stealing mail deposits
A Florida postal worker pleaded guilty to stealing mail deposits Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
2 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A St. Johns County community is heartbroken after deputies say a murder-suicide left a man and a child dead. It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a tragic situation that’s left neighbors visibly shaken and upset. Once the crime scene cleared, neighbors could be seen placing flowers outside of the home where it happened.
JFRD: No one hurt in house fire in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Avenue at 9:25 a.m. JFRD said the fire started in the kitchen and firefighters are removing damaged items...
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ found
Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
Photos: Commercial fire in Fernandina Beach
Fire at WestRock Units observed industrial equipment ablaze at West Rock paper mill. (City of Fernandina Beach)
Mail handler assistant in Jacksonville pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail
The United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida has announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36 of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail. Williams faces a maximum of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. According to the plea agreement,...
I-TEAM: Jacksonville records 900 catalytic converter thefts in 11 months as thieves steal auto parts at alarming speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned Jacksonville police alone worked 900 cases of catalytic converter theft in the first 11 months of 2022. Many cases involve multiple vehicles at the same address, making the total number of converters stolen greater than 900. A catalytic converter is designed...
