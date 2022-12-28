ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
News4Jax.com

1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach just after 6 a.m. One person was dead when crews arrived, according to JFRD. Another person escaped the building on their own. JFRD crews rescued a dog from the...
News4Jax.com

JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
News4Jax.com

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
