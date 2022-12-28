JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO