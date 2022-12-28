The Fond du Lac School District Recreation Department opens this week in a new location. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the Department is moving from the building behind Woodworth Middle School to the Administrative Office building on 9th Street. Dr. Fleig says the move will help streamline communication across the district administration and departments and to improve customer service. The move comes after the District recently hired a new recreation department director. Bill Greymont takes over after being hired last summer as an assistant principal at Fond du Lac High School. The Rec Department was closed last week and reopens in it’s new location January 2nd.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO