Tent processing center for migrants going up in El Paso, expected to increase capacity by 1,000

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday. The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban. It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden’s presidency. Migrants have been denied a chance to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 under Title 42, a public health rule aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. It was scheduled to end two days ago until Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts announced a temporary hold. Cubans, who are leaving the island nation in their largest numbers in six decades, were stopped 34,675 times at the U.S. border with Mexico in November, up 21% from 28,848 times in October.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO