mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
Chemistry doctoral graduate from Grenada named finalist for prestigious award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
tippahnews.com
Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County among most generous in state
A new study indicates that DeSoto County is among the most generous counties in Mississippi. The study comes from SmartAsset, which used IRS data to rank the top 10 counties by what is given and how many people give to charities. “The study takes into account charitable contributions as a...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
wtva.com
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
hottytoddy.com
Top Sports Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022
The fourth quarter of 2022 continues on the gird iron as Ole Miss continued its strong start to the season. The Rebels opened the month of October by knocking off the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. No. 14 Ole Miss came into the homecoming matchup with Kentucky looking to get to...
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
Ole Miss Receiver Malik Heath Posts Goodbye to Coaches
Senior receiver Malik Heath has played his final game in an Ole Miss uniform.
Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville
The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
hottytoddy.com
New Year’s Holiday Trash Schedule, Closings for Oxford/Lafayette County
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday. New Year’s Day is on Sunday; however, the federal and state holiday is being observed on Monday, Jan. 2. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste...
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
hottytoddy.com
Social Media Best Option for Last-Minute Trash Collection Change Announcements
It’s not uncommon for changes to be made to trash collection days when there is a holiday. However, on rare occasions, other reasons can cause local trash pick-up days to get altered. For example, last week when temperatures dropped into the single digits, both Lafayette County Solid Waste and...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS, in Pontotoc County. Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
desotocountynews.com
Seven fatalities in holiday crashes
Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
