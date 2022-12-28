Drill Nights Keep Jenkintown Fire Department Firefighters — Both Novices and Veterans — Trained and Ready

Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
FireRescue1
Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Har Hasetim,...
In-County Trail Projects to Advance in 2023, Yielding Health, Tourism, Quality-of-Life Benefits
The Schuylkill River Trail near the Perkiomen Creek Bridge. Montgomery County currently has two major trail projects in the works: the new Chester Valley Trail extension and the Cross County Trail. Emily Rizzo tracked the progress of both initiatives for WHYY. The additional outdoor assets are part of the Circuit...
Owner of Conshohocken’s Chimney Scientists Offers Tips on Fireplace Safety
Joseph Ochal, owner of Chimney Scientists in Conshohocken, knows a lot about fireplace safety, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The chimney sweep founded his company in 2014 and has been keeping the region’s fireplaces clean and safe ever since. He noted that one of the most important...
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
10 people displaced after house fire in West Philadelphia
Ten people are displaced after a house fire in West Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Fire at Independence National Historical Park building was arson, NPS rangers say
A large fire damaged one of Philadelphia's historic landmarks on Christmas Eve — and investigators believe it was no accident. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 24, a National Park Service officer on foot patrol discovered the blaze in the basement of Carpenters' Hall on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Responders from multiple agencies arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, which is being investigated as an arson.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive
Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
phillyvoice.com
Camden County pasta company recalls frozen meals served in restaurants after possible listeria contamination
Ceasar's Pasta is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen meals after a sample test revealed traces of listeria. The food service company, located in Blackwood, Camden County, NJ., issued the recall of its 10-pound bulk sizes of frozen manicotti, which was sold to several distributors and delivered to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pa., New York, and San Juan, Pr.
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business
SCORE Bucks County helped a local woman and her family start a fun and exciting party rental business for families across the area. Toward the beginning of the shutdown, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life,...
Arson investigation underway after fire at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia
Arson Investigation: An officer on foot patrol discovered a large fire engulfing the basement of Carpenters' Hall, authorities say.
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
NJ.com
Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months
As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
