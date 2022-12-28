Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
THE BALL DROPS FOR HOWLAND
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – In their final game of 2022, the Howland Tigers did what they had to do. Second-half adjustments by coach Dan Bubon was what the Tigers needed to pull out a 48-34 victory over visiting Brookfield to close out the calendar year. It was a very...
BOARDMAN BOUNCES BACK
TALLMADGE, OH- The Boardman Girl’s Basketball Team went on the road to close out the 2022 portion of their schedule and came away with a 50-38 victory over the Tallmadge Lady Blue Devils. The Spartans jumped out quickly in the press to force turnovers and raced to a 17-8...
BADGER PASSES BIG MID SEASON TEST
KINSMAN, OHIO- The St. Thomas Aquinas Knights traveled to farm town, USA to take on the Badger Braves. The Braves got off to a hot start and led 26-16 at the half. The knights made a huge comeback and it was all back and forth from that point on. Freshman...
ANGRY BEAVERS ARE TOUGH TO HANDLE
In one of the final two contests on day two of The South Range Holiday Hoops Classic, The Alliance Aviators entertained The Painesville-Riverside Beavers. Alliance, with a day and some change between contests, was coming off a win against The Nordonia Knights the day prior. While across the way, The Beavers lost a heartbreaker, surrendering a fourth quarter lead to a surging Louisville Leopards squad on Wednesday.
RAIDERS FLIP THE SCRIPT ON MOONEY
CANFIELD OH- After hosting 12 games in two days as part of their Holiday Hoops Classic, it was finally time for South Range to take part in the fun. They squared up with Cardinal Mooney in the 13th and final game of the event. It wasn’t too much fun to start for the Raiders, the first half went all to the Cardinals. As South Range struggled offensively, Mooney took advantage and built a strong 19-4 lead heading into the break. The second half would be a completely different story however, as the Raiders went on an 18-3 run in the 3rd frame, and ended up winning the second half 33-6. The mighty second half push got them to a 37-25 win.
RAIDERS BATTLE THROUGH ADVERSITY FOR FIRST WIN
CANFIELD, OH- It took a beat to get things turned around, but South Range looked poised in their first victory of the season Friday night over Southeast 45-38 at home. The Raiders looked shaky at times, fouling six times in the first quarter. However, the physicality paid off as interim Head Coach, TJ Irons was able to calm his team down in the come from behind victory. South Range would not only right the ship on fouls, but would keep the game within striking distance only down two at the half.
ITS ALL EASY BEING GREEN
CANFIELD OH- In another day of basketball action out at South Range, The Howland Tigers met The Green Bulldogs in day two of The South Range Holiday Hoops Classic. The Bulldogs already had a taste of victory on day one against a very strong Hathaway Brown Blazers squad. On the other side, The Tigers fell in a heartbreaker, as Hilliard-Davidson marched back in the fourth quarter to secure a win on Wednesday.
CARDINALS RELENTLESS AGAINST RESERVE
CANFIELD, OH- When your team is firing on all cylinders throughout the season from the start, it is tough to stop that momentum. For the Canfield Lady Cardinals, who just have one loss on the season, they came into Wednesday’s matchup against the Western Reserve Lady Blue Devils looking to add to their win column. After a tough loss to Salem, Canfield seemed determined to fix their issues and control the game. The Lady Cardinals got out to a hot start and their defense kept Western Reserve in check to extend their lead further. Going into the half, Canfield held a 20-point lead, and they just added to that in the second half as they were able to safely run away with the victory over the Lady Blue Devils, 44-18.
MCCOY MAGIC KEEPS GARFIELD UNDEFEATED
Day two of the fifth annual South Range Holiday Hoops Classic saw a rematch between The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men and The Nordonia Knights from a year ago. What turned out to be a turning point for The G-Men last season, had a completely different feel this time around. With Garrettsville protecting their perfect 8-0 season record in their quest to a conference crown in The Gray Division of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) and perhaps a repeat as district champions.
Looking deep into the 5-year, $2.7 million contract for new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are lots of interesting things in the five-year contract signed by new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns. Burns replaces Sean Lewis, who left the Flashes to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado. It’s believed Lewis received a salary worth at least $1 million annually.
The inside story of how Kent State found Kenni Burns, its new football coach – Terry Pluto
KENT, Ohio – “You need to get to know Kenni Burns.”. That’s what Kent State athletic director Randale Richmond heard from a friend, who also was a college athletic director.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to a thriving food scene, and its burger joints are no exception. From creative and unique combinations to classic and hearty burgers, there's something for every burger lover in Cleveland.
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in North Olmsted: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
