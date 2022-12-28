CANFIELD, OH- When your team is firing on all cylinders throughout the season from the start, it is tough to stop that momentum. For the Canfield Lady Cardinals, who just have one loss on the season, they came into Wednesday’s matchup against the Western Reserve Lady Blue Devils looking to add to their win column. After a tough loss to Salem, Canfield seemed determined to fix their issues and control the game. The Lady Cardinals got out to a hot start and their defense kept Western Reserve in check to extend their lead further. Going into the half, Canfield held a 20-point lead, and they just added to that in the second half as they were able to safely run away with the victory over the Lady Blue Devils, 44-18.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO