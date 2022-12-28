Read full article on original website
Crowd Favorites Crown City String Quartet Returns to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Season
(Crown City String Quartet. Photography by Leaetta) High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season continues with crowd favorites, the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, the group has made over one dozen appearances in Bend over the past 14 years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.
Happy Holidays from the Deschutes Land Trust
Happy holidays from all of us at the Deschutes Land Trust! We hope your winter holiday season has been and continues to be filled with laughter, love and snow!. As we look back on 2022, it’s incredible to see what we accomplished together this year. There has been so much to celebrate, and also so much to look forward to in the new year. We hope you enjoy a look back on the year with our year-end slideshow (more on that below), and appreciate the stunning photography of the amazing places we protect together.
Prineville Tavern focusing on great seafood, fun atmosphere
For local seafood lovers and for those who loved Crabby’s Bar and Grill, the good news is that Prineville has a new restaurant that will serve excellent seafood and a fun atmosphere. Prineville Tavern recently had their grand opening, and the iconic restaurant is in the old Crabby’s Bar...
Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
▶️ Giant snowman emerges from midwest winter storm
Remember that 16-foot snowman in Redmond we showed you a couple weeks ago?. Meet the competition — another giant snowman in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Now, they claim it’s 40-feet tall. Compared to the people standing next to it, we question that. Jade Flury reports. And you can watch our...
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail
With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ City of Bend giving away free water-saving kits for your home
The City of Bend wants to help residents save water. The utility department will be giving away about 150 free, indoor conservation kits from Jan. 9-13. The kit includes a shower head, a leak detection tab, faucet aerators, a pre-rinse nozzle and a shower timer — all to help residents conserve water during the winter months.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Fundraiser Set Up for Family of Mother Killed in Crash
A vehicle crash on Dec. 23 took the life of a mother of five, Maria Aviles Tapia of Sisters. Oregon State Police say Aviles was riding as a passenger in a Suzuki XL7 when the driver lost control on an icy road and crashed into a tree. It happened at milepost 3 on Highway 20 near Sisters just before 4pm. The driver sustained minor injuries and went to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, but Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
