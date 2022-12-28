Read full article on original website
Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout
Yuki Motoya dispatched ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with a jaw-dropping knee strike that ended their fight in the second round at Rizin 40 on Saturday. Following a first round that saw the bantamweights battling for position from the clinch and the referee separating them on a couple of occasions, Motoya decided to opt for a different plan of attack as he started striking from the outside to use his reach advantage.
Heck of a Morning: Remembering Stephan Bonnar, Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN
Stephan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45 recently, but the impact he had on the UFC — most notably with his incredible battle on the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter — will be remembered forever. On an all-new edition of Heck of...
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
Video: Top UFC octagon-side finishes includes gnarly view of Michael Chandler’s front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson
The UFC has released a video featuring some of the promotion’s top finishes of 2022, but shown through the octagon-side lens of a cell phone camera on the arena floor. Included in the moments captured was the incredible front kick knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. In the video, the former Bellator lightweight champion lands the kick — which was good for No. 2 for MMA Fighting’s Knockout of the Year in 2022 — and celebrates with a backflip for the stunned crowd in Phoenix.
Bellator MMA vs. Rizin results: AJ McKee beats Roberto de Souza to cement 5-0 shutout for Bellator
A.J. McKee capped off a shutout performance for the fighters from Bellator MMA as they went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin in the New Year’s Eve card from Japan. The one-time featherweight champion, who was competing at lightweight on Saturday, showcased great grappling defense and some solid ground and pound as he constantly thwarted attacks coming from Rizin’s champion Roberto de Souza. McKee was smart with his offense both on the feet and on the ground while de Souza just grew frustrated as he was unable to really threaten the American even when he had some advantageous positions during the fight.
Video: UFC standout Paddy Pimblett spars internet troll, and it goes exactly how you'd expect
Paddy Pimblett is settling differences in the old fashioned way. The UFC standout called an internet troll to a fight after getting heckled for a good while on social media. Surprisingly, the troll accepted and went to Pimblett’s (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) gym in Liverpool, England, to throw down.
Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’
Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
Tatiana Suarez eyeing UFC return in February after injury plagued four-year layoff
One of the UFC’s most intriguing female contenders is eyeing a return for 2023. Following a near four-year layoff due to injuries, undefeated wrestler Tatiana Suarez revealed this week that she is finally closing in on her UFC comeback. In response to a fan asking about her next fight, Suarez wrote on Instagram that she is targeting a return bout in February at 125 pounds.
Injury scratches Geoff Neal from Shavkat Rakhmonov bout at UFC Vegas 67
One of 2023’s most intriguing welterweight bouts is no longer happening. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Geoff Neal has suffered an undisclosed injury and is out of his scheduled matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place Jan. 14 at the UFC APEX. MMA reporter Igor Lazorin was first to report the news.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
Hot Tweets: The 2022 MMA All-Star Teams, plus future champions for 2023
Well, we’ve done it – 2022 is functionally in the books. Tonight, Bellator and RIZIN will host the final MMA event of the year, and so while this is ever so slightly premature, screw it, we’re doing a Year End Hot Tweets to celebrate this very stupid, yet delightful, sport of ours.
Scott Coker explains why A.J. McKee was MVP of 5-0 sweep at Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN
Bellator president Scott Coker was happy to leave Saturday’s Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN event with a clean sweep, and says he would award his Most Valuable Player to the man who capped off the undefeated run. In the main event, A.J. McKee defeated Roberto de Souza via unanimous decision...
Video: Bellator MMA vs. Rizin In Focus: ‘You will see the most violent man inside the ring’
As the historic Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event approaches on New Year’s Eve, check out a behind-the scenes video profiling the headliners of the event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The second episode of the series features former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champ Kyoji Horiguchi as he and...
Video: Relive the best UFC interviews of 2022: ‘They all said I couldn’t do it, look at me now!’
2022 was a big year post-fight interviews in the UFC, and now you can see the best of them all in one place. On Friday, that UFC released a compilation video, Top UFC Mic Moments of 2022, which captures some of the most entertaining speeches of the year, including Michael Chandler’s screaming call out of Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett’s declaration that he’d “rather be fat and happy than ripped,” and Renato Moicano’s aggressive demand that “Moicano wants money!”
‘Athlete of the century’: Fighters react to Pele’s death at 82
Pelé passed away on Thursday at age 82 after a long battle with colon cancer, his family announced, and the MMA community mourned the soccer legend’s death. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as “Pelé” or simply “The King,” scored a record 1,281 goals as a professional player and led Brazil to three FIFA World Cup championships between 1958 and 1970 — a feat no one else has ever matched.
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video, results
MMA Fighting has Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The cross-promotional event pairs some of the companies’ champions and top contenders against one another will be headlined by former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and RIZIN lightweight champ Roberto de Souza.
Dillon Danis gives his side of Nate Diaz altercation: ‘That’s a whole different story that didn’t get on camera’
Dillon Danis says his altercation with Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden was all Diaz’s fault. Both Danis and Diaz were in attendance for UFC 281, and following the event, the two fighters got into a physical altercation outside of the arena, with Diaz slapping one of Danis’ teammates. But according to Danis, that run-in was actually the second time the two clashed that evening.
Manny Pacquiao announces he signed with Rizin with plans to fight in 2023
Manny Pacquiao is taking his talents to Japan. The 44-year-old boxing legend announced on Saturday that he’s inked a deal with Rizin to compete in the promotion in 2023 against an opponent still to be determined. Pacquiao appeared in the ring during the Rizin 40 card where he addressed the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.
Patrício Pitbull picks Alexander Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s doing what I did, what McGregor did’
Patricio Pitbull once held two belts simultaneously in Bellator after moving up from featherweight to lightweight. He expects Alexander Volkanovski to do the same in the UFC. Volkanovski reigns supreme in the 145-pound division with a perfect octagon record of 12-0 and four title defenses, and is adding 10 pounds of weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title on Feb. 11 in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.
