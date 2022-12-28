Read full article on original website
WVNews
Above-normal temperatures in North Central West Virginia to continue into start of 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Temperatures forecast for the beginning of 2023 are not only a drastic change from the frigid air felt during Christmas weekend, but also could be record-setting. "It is well-above normal," Simone Lewis, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston, said. "The normal high temperature...
WVNews
Business outlook positive for West Virginia in 2023; national economy questionable
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into 2023, the outlook is promising for West Virginia’s economy thanks to signs of positive momentum from sales, energy prices and upcoming developments. “I’m feeling more and more positive for the economic outlook for West Virginia going into 2023. Retail sales through...
WVNews
Job growth, health top resolutions for West Virginia residents in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As West Virginia residents count down until 2023, they reflected on 2022 and made resolutions for upcoming activity. While Dani Noss, of Clarksburg, said she has to think more about her resolutions, sister-in-law Gabby Roby, also a Clarksburg resident, hopes to cook more in the new year for her family — which includes 6-year-old daughter Camryn and 1-year-old son Kire.
WVNews
Stepping into the future: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital aims to provide better health care outcomes to Mountain State youth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital treated its first patient in late September, it marked a major step into the future of health care for West Virginia’s children. And it continued a tradition of excellence that has been a trademark of...
WVNews
West Virginian of the Year: Economic development success, Amendment 2 efforts earn Gov. Justice honor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has spent much of his six years in office reminding anyone who will listen that he’s a businessman, not a politician. But while he likes to spin his folksy humor every chance he gets, he has shown tremendous...
WVNews
EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
WVNews
South Dakota St. top St. Thomas behind Dentlinger
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points as South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 71-64 on Saturday. Dentlinger was 9 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-8). Zeke Mayo added 12 points while going 4 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Alex Arians was 4 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.
WVNews
Enaruna's 18 help Cleveland State down Robert Morris 63-54
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 18 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 63-54 on Saturday. Enaruna added five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Deshon Parker scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).
WVNews
Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
