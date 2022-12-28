Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Love to start on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley will sit out on Saturday night after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Expect Kevin Love to play an increased role versus a Bulls' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to his position.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jones has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Pistons on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Jones is...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Cole Anthony (suspension) out on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Anthony is among three Magic guards suspended on Friday including R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris. Expect Terrence Ross to play an increased role on Friday night. Ross' current Friday projection includes 13.2 points, 3.5...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin (illness) out for Celtics on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (illness) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin will not be available after the veteran came down with an illness. Expect Grant Williams to log more minutes off the bench on Thursday night. Williams' current projection includes 7.2 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell coming off Dallas' bench on Thursday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Powell will play a second unit role after Frank Ntilikina was named Thursday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 522.0 minutes this season, Powell is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Malik Monk (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (wrist) is questionable to play in Sunday' contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk's status is currently unknown after he was listed with right wrist soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to see more time off the bench on Sunday if Monk is ruled out. Monk's current Sunday...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smith Jr. will remain sidelined with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to play a backup role at the guard positions on Saturday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Thunder. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (knee) available for Thursday's game versus Cleveland
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is active for Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with a right knee bruise. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 40.5 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anderson was listed questionable earlier in the day due to back spasms. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) out on Friday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Gibson will sit out after Washington's veteran was ruled out with groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more minutes on Friday night. Gafford's projection includes 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
