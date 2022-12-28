Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
NFL Betting Experts Like These Three Player Prop Bets for Cardinals-Falcons
When the Arizona Cardinals hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to battle the Atlanta Falcons, betting experts across the web favor some notable overs for player props.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James will be active after he was upgraded to available on Friday. In 37.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (hand) available for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Richards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 15.5 minutes against Oklahoma City. Richards' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.7...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (ankle) active for Pelicans' Saturday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will be available despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 26.3 projected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo is listed probable due to left knee injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, though it's safe to assume he'll play. Our...
numberfire.com
Kevin Knox (knee) questionable for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knox is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
Saints Pass Defense Must Shut Down Big-Play Eagles Attack
New Orleans may not have to contend with explosive Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, but must still find a way to contain Philadelphia's other big-play weapons in a crucial Week 17 matchup.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anderson was listed questionable earlier in the day due to back spasms. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (conditioning) starting in Pelicans' Saturday lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (conditioning) is starting in Saturday's contest agains the Memphis Grizzlies. Jones will make his 24th start this season after he was available in an emergency role on Friday. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating, Jones' FanDuel salary stands at $5,100.
