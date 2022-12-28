Read full article on original website
Cat found under hood of car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Chuck Petrovich has worked on cars for decades. Last week, he came to work at his shop, Cougar Auto in Peckville, to fix a customer's car. He wasn't prepared for what was under that hood. "I took it for a test drive for about a...
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. A New Years' Eve countdown… to noon?. Here's what we know the...
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called.
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Fire breaks out at home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m.
Shots fired at Geisinger Hospital
DANVILLE, Pa. — There have been reports of a shooting at the Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. It is confirmed that one person was been fatally wounded in this shooting. According to the Montour County Coroner, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, from Berwick, was returning from her shift at Geisinger Medical...
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
One dead after shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport man is dead after a shooting Friday night in the city. Officials at the Lycoming County Coroner's office say 25-year-old Quahdeir Durrant was shot several times along the 1100 block of West 4th Street around 11:40 p.m. Durrant died early Saturday morning at the...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA.
Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
Recovery from water damage continues at Luzerne County’s West Side Annex
Luzerne County’s Veteran Affairs Office and the offices of magisterial District Judge David A. Barilla will be closed the rest of the we
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
