Oklahoma City, OK

City of OKC asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The City of OKC is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 on New Year’s Eve regarding illegal fireworks.

Officials say complaints about fireworks tend to hoard 911 phone lines. Fire Chief Richard Kelley asks residents to keep 911 lines open for those who are experiencing emergencies.

“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people from experiencing a life-threatening emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” said Chief Kelley.

The City of OKC says residents are advised to contact 911 if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks start a fire.

If residents know the address of the people launching fireworks, they can report it in the following ways:

  • Online: okc.gov/action
  • Email: action.center@okc.gov
  • City’s mobile app: OKC Connect
  • Text: 405-252-1053

“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” added Chief Kelley.

City officials say those who violate the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a $500 fine, confiscation of fireworks and a possible jail sentence.

Comments / 5

James Brien
2d ago

Keep them away from pets. So many people don't realize or just don't frigging care how hard fireworks are on pets. Mine never gave a crap, so it's easy to forget others do sometimes. I'm not perfect.

