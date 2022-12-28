LSU's Kayshon Boutte reverses course, will enter 2023 NFL draft

Week after declaring he'd return to LSU for another season, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has reversed course: He'll enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Boutte announced his decision on social media Wednesday evening, just hours after it was announced that the junior would be unavailable for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. While Boutte's prior announcement was a developed post with a long explanation, this was one sentence.

"After careful thoughts and consideration," the WR posted , "I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT."

Boutte is not injured and has not been publicly suspended. The explanation was simply he was unavailable and would not play.

Head coach Brian Kelly had also reaffirmed that Boutte was enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

Boutte's departure is an understandable one, even coming off a season that underwhelmed in terms of production. The WR never really found a great connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and finished with just 48 catches for 538 yards and 2 TDs on the year. Boutte was more productive in just his 6 games played in his sophomore season, hauling in 38 passes for 509 yards and 9 TDs. He also remains the LSU record-holder for receiving yards in a game from the matchup against Ole Miss in his freshman season, when he finished with 14 catches for 308 yards and 3 TDs.

Boutte will slot in as one of the premier WRs available in the 2022 class, currently headlined by TCU's Quentin Johnson and USC's Jordan Addison.

The Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl.