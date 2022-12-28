ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscape

One of the coldest winters in modern memory has left entire regions of the US buried under deep snow , with more than 60 people losing their lives as a result of the extreme weather .

The state of New York has been hammered by over 50 inches of snow, transforming some of the hardest-hit areas around Buffalo into a stunning, savage landscape.

Entire buildings have been coated in ice, while further afield, temperatures plunged to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming over the Christmas weekend.

