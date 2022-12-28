Ask the Expert: How can a travel agent help when your Southwest Airlines flight is cancelled?

Things are not getting any better for Southwest Airlines. It's still canceling thousands of flights all over the country, and there's no sign that it'll end any time soon.

We've talked about what your rights are, and what you can do if your flight is canceled from underneath.

How has this impacted travel agents? On today's Ask The Expert, Casey Carr joined us from Sharon Carr Travel.

