Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed over $2.3B from scratch-offs, record jackpots seen

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery made off well in 2022, but so did a lot of Pennsylvanians who played in the drawings and scratch-offs.

The year started strong for Pennsylvanians when a Chester County man won $1M at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and became the “ Powerball First Millionaire of the Y ear.

Pennsylvanians ended up claiming more than $2.3 BILLION just from Scratch-Off lottery games over the year. The biggest month was March , claiming $236 million. The lightest was October with $195 million, likely due to people playing for the historic Powerball jackpots.

Local fire department warns of new phone scam

While the historic Powerball jackpot was won by someone who bought a ticket in California, six tickets worth $1.5 million were sold in Pennsylvania for that very drawing.

Scratch-Off Tickets Claimed in 2022

  • January – $231 million claimed
  • February – $201 million claimed
  • March – $236 million claimed
  • April – $226 million claimed
  • May – $207 million claimed
  • June – $202 million claimed
  • July – $200 million claimed
  • August – $197 million claimed
  • September – $203 million claimed
  • October – $195 million claimed
  • November – $211 million claimed
  • December – This number won’t be released until January 2023

By August, the Pennsylvania Lottery said they already generated over $1 Billion dollars for programs that help older Pennsylvanians , making it the 11th year in a row they broke that number.

Also in August, they had their largest-ever Cash 5 with Quick Hits jackpot that hit a record $2.5 million.

In December, the Pennsylvania Lottery saw the largest-ever Fast Play prize of $2.4 million and it was sold in Philadelphia.

You can learn more about Pennsylvania Lottery revenues helping older Pennsylvanians in your county by clicking here for an interactive map.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

