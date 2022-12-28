ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Twitter Reacts On Akon’s Thoughts on African Entertainers vs Black American Entertainers

By paige.boyd
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCPSh_0jwxBjrx00

To say that Akon has some explaining to do would be an understatement.

The “Locked Up” singer’s latest interview with the Zeze Millz Show is causing quite a stir on social media for a few reasons. For one, there was the tone-deaf comment that he made in defense of Nick Cannon conceiving so many children at the same time. We’re still trying to get over the whole “eff going to all the recitals” stance, but whatever.

RELATED: Akon On Nick Cannon’s Having Multiple Baby Mamas:”They’re All Happy!”

Well, as if that wasn’t ignorant enough, now a new clip has surfaced. This time, the Senegalese-American singer is insinuating that African entertainers are more entertaining than Black-American entertainers.

When Millz brought up Ghanian artist Black Sherif and brought up how impressed she was with his music and stage presence, Akon chimed in response, “… But he’s African.” And, it pretty much goes all downhill from here. (The clip in question is around the 18:44 mark)

“We a little different when it comes to stage presence,” he continues. “In America.. oh yeah, them n*ggas gonna be wobbling, pants hanging half down, bored as hell, half asleep because they high as hell on stage. But Africa… I mean, look at all these YouTube clips of all these kids from Uganda and… these kids are performers, like, so… For us, it comes natural, you know?”

Needless to say, the internet was not kind at all to the singer (who, by the way, was born in St. Louis… but that’s another story). Several folks expressed their feelings on social media, including journalist Van Lathan , who expressed his thoughts on IG.

Lathan is not alone in this stance, as many called Akon to task for belittling the very culture that he profited heavily from. Check out some of the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Ouch…

7.

8.

9. The interviewer, Zeze Millz, attempts to provide more insight…

10. …which prompted a very appropriate read from journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

11.

12. And finally… For The Culture

Any questions?

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Variety

Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’

Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
HollywoodLife

Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch

Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
New York Post

Joe Rogan reacts to banned Elon Musk jet tracking account: ‘It’s definitely weird’

Joe Rogan gave his take this week on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversial decision to permanently suspend an account created by college student Jack Sweeney that tracked the movements of the billionaire’s private jet. Earlier this month, Twitter had suspended accounts belonging to Sweeney, including the @ElonJet account, after Musk expressed concerns about potential safety risks. Rogan addressed the situation during a conversation with comedian Brian Simpson on the Dec. 28 episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” — at one point referring to the Sweeney’s banned account as “definitely weird” and not “a nice thing to do.” Simpson described Sweeney’s...
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

423
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy