ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2gje_0jwxBZzZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs gave Chiefs Kingdom an early Christmas gift by beating the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

After the game, Chiefs players presented head coach Andy Reid something equally near and dear to his heart.

A cheeseburger.

The Chiefs social media team shared video of Travis Kelce handing Coach Reid a wrapped shoebox in the locker room Saturday afternoon.

Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles

“It was either get him a cheeseburger or get him a fresh pair of forces and I had very little to do with this, I just happened to be there. But I’ll take full credit for giving Coach Reid a cheeseburger on Christmas,” Travis Kelce told brother Jason on their New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment podcast.

The idea grew after the social media team asked players what they would like to give Coach Reid.

“Everybody walked up to that camera and said, I would love to treat him to a cheeseburger. It was cheeseburger and then it was [Nike] Air Force One. Get him some fresh Air Force Ones,” Kelce said.

“Coach Reid has been rocking black forces since the Eagles days, I think. He’s definnately worn them every game day I’ve been a part of. I actually snuck into the equipment room and asked the equipment guy, hey, does Coach Reid have any of those AWR, cuz he’s got AWR stitched in the back.”

Travis Kelce on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Reid seemed to love the gift.

“Hey! May you all get a gift as great as this, cheeseburgers in paradise, baby!” Reid exclaimed after unwrapping a fully loaded triple cheeseburger.

Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter

But the surprise almost didn’t happen as planned according to Kelce.

“He shook it up a little bit and I was like no, no, no, no, no,” Kelce said. ” [The Chiefs media team] knew something. Just in case someone drops this or shakes it we gotta have this burger still in tact, looking good. I’ll tell you what, I don’t know what it was, but that burger did look good.”

Reid hasn’t shied away from his love for burgers. He even celebrated the Chief’s 2019 AFC Championship with one, and joked that wearing his Super Bowl ring might get him a free burger .

The Chiefs didn’t shy away from the 10-degree temperature at kickoff on Christmas Eve, either. In fact, Kelce didn’t seemed fazed by the cold.

Gov. Kelly bans TikTok on state-owned devices, prohibits access to state network

“I’ve played in what felt like way colder games,” Kelce said.

The Christmas Eve game is the coldest played at Arrowhead since the Tennessee Tians won at Arrowhead in Week 15 of the 2016 season. Kelce remembers that game well because of the cold.

“I remember walking out to the huddle after a long Tennessee drive being like, man I feel like I am in the freezer right now, a frozen piece of steak,” Kelce said.

While Saturday’s temperature didn’t stop Kelce in his tracks, something else grabbed his attention.

Liberty Bowl pits Kansas vs Arkansas for 1st time since 1906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rEMN_0jwxBZzZ00
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 24: Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal of the Seattle Seahawks poses for a picture with Seahawks wide receivers during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Some of the Seahawks were shirtless during pregame warmups.

“I was walking in the stadium when I saw a few guys warming up without their shirts on. I don’t know what message that’s sending, or what that does,” Kelce said.

The Kelce brothers also announced on their latest podcast that Sports Illustrated named “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” the Podcast of the Year.

“Thank you Sports Illustrated. They must’ve known I was a Sports Illustrated for Kids subscriber when I was a child,” Travis Kelce said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

New episodes drop on Wednesdays wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are also available to watch on YouTube, if you like to see their reactions to each other as they talk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’

Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson probably didn’t envision a last-place finish in the AFC West. But that’s their current trajectory after a Christmas Day humbling at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and curiously replaced him with Jerry Rosburg, the man Hackett Read more... The post Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy