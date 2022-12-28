ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Year, New Me?! (Episode 2) | The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Horrid Henry Special

New Year, New Me?! (Episode 2) | The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Horrid Henry Special. Horrid Henry online for more horridness!: nicktoons.co.uk/henry | horridhenry.me | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to Recreate the Original's Iconic Opening

Director Michael Goi, who worked on Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, describes one of the opening scenes for the show. After several years with few details about what fans can expect from Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, audiences have finally been given their first description of one of the show's first few scenes, and it appears it will mirror Nickelodeon's beloved animated series closely.
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Lola Loud and Dee Dee Holloway - while the two are from totally different worlds, there is one thing they have in common… they know how to add DRAMA to any situation! But which of the two is the Drama QUEEN? Let’s find out as Lola and Dee Dee face-off, as we showcase their most dramatic moments from The Loud House and Big Nate!
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Nicktoons Global to Premiere New Episodes of 'Middlemost Post' From January 2

Nicktoons Global will start to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post from Monday 2nd January 2023! Nicktoons Global is available in Germany, Russia, Adria countries (Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia), Turkey, Arabia, and across Asia. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Liam Gallagher returns to Knebworth, 26 years after the iconic Oasis gigs. Watch all-new interviews, epic concert footage and stories from collaborators and fans around the world. Stream Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 on Paramount+ now, c'mon you know. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Peppa's New Year's Resolution 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes

Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 Peppa's New Year's Resolution 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr,...

