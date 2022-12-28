Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines to resume normal flight operations on Friday before New Year's Eve
Tension growing at Orlando airport as Southwest continues to cancel more flights. As of Thursday morning, there are 118 flight cancellations at the Orlando International Airport and 111 of those are from Southwest Airlines, according to Flight Aware – leaving several frustrated travelers stranded in Orlando. ORLANDO, Fla. -...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Sparks fly at The Wheel at ICON Park as ride loses power | 'It's on fire'
ORLANDO, Fla. - It was likely a scary moment for dozens of riders who were trapped on The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it reportedly lost power Saturday evening. A witness captured video of huge sparks flying from one of the pods of the Ferris wheel ride as the incident was happening.
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
fox35orlando.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
fox35orlando.com
Police: 3 people shot in Daytona Beach overnight
A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. No immediate information about possible suspects or arrests was released.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
fox35orlando.com
3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
fox35orlando.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
fox35orlando.com
Ring in 2023: Celebrate NYE at an ice bar in Orlando
Still need plans to ring in 2023? ICEBAR Orlando is hosting a New Year's Eve party. FOX 35's David Martin got a sneak peek at the fun.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and found two men – both in their 20s – with gunshot wounds.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
fox35orlando.com
2 hurt in Friday morning shooting in Kissimmee, Osceola County deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting early Friday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Two people were found with gunshot wounds near Seabreeze Circle and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, OCSO said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Leesburg man arrested in death of motorcycle rider
A Leesburg man has been arrested in the death of a motorcycle rider, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said Lloyd Douglas Walters was driving a Jeep Cherokee on SR 44 near CR 171 Friday night when he changed lanes and collided with a motorcycle. The 59-year-old rider was thrown...
Comments / 0