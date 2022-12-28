ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida firefighter comes out of retirement to pursue passion

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida firefighter who retired after nearly three decades of service couldn't resist the call to return to duty. Dante Farina, 56, retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. He recently graduated from new training with the Seminole County Fire Department.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and found two men – both in their 20s – with gunshot wounds.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
BELLE ISLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 hurt in Friday morning shooting in Kissimmee, Osceola County deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting early Friday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Two people were found with gunshot wounds near Seabreeze Circle and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, OCSO said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Leesburg man arrested in death of motorcycle rider

A Leesburg man has been arrested in the death of a motorcycle rider, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said Lloyd Douglas Walters was driving a Jeep Cherokee on SR 44 near CR 171 Friday night when he changed lanes and collided with a motorcycle. The 59-year-old rider was thrown...
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy