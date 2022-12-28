ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer

Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.

Justin has been the ICA District 8 Director since 2017 and part of the ICA Membership Committee and Foreign Animal Disease Committees since 2015. He has served on the Greene County Cattlemen’s Board since 2014 and is currently serving as president.

Despite all of these commitments, Justin, Lacie and their son, McKinley, are also dedicated to improving their rural Scranton cattle operation.

The Robbins have approximately 200 head of purebred Angus and commercial cows and finish approximately 75 head a year in their feedlot.

