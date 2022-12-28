ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland International Airport preps for busy holiday travel day Friday

The Portland International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days of the holiday season Friday with more than 50,000 travelers passing through the airport, returning from holiday vacations or heading out for the long New Year’s weekend. There were 34 cancellations on Thursday, with 31 of them...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet offers free rides on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is offering free rides with buses and MAX trains going across the tri-county area starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Most MAX services and all MAX trains will operate on extended hours, and most lines will go until at least 2 a.m. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy