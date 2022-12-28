Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
DUII suspect knocks down power pole, cuts electricity for East Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested someone accused of driving under the influence early Thursday morning after they crashed into a power pole near a Portland Police Bureau office in East Portland. The crash was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street. Initial...
KATU.com
Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
KATU.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
KATU.com
Portland International Airport preps for busy holiday travel day Friday
The Portland International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days of the holiday season Friday with more than 50,000 travelers passing through the airport, returning from holiday vacations or heading out for the long New Year’s weekend. There were 34 cancellations on Thursday, with 31 of them...
KATU.com
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
KATU.com
TriMet offers free rides on New Year's Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is offering free rides with buses and MAX trains going across the tri-county area starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Most MAX services and all MAX trains will operate on extended hours, and most lines will go until at least 2 a.m. Officials...
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
KATU.com
Man shot answering door in SE Portland, police seek pickup linked to shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot several times after answering a knock at the door in Southeast Portland last Thursday, and police are asking for help finding a pickup truck linked to the shooting. The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. on December 22 in the 5200...
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
KATU.com
Some Portland passengers feel 'fortunate' as Southwest resumes normal air operations
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was finally progress for passengers in the Southwest Airlines ticket line Friday at Portland International Airport. Brad and Teri King, from Vancouver, got their boarding passes early in the morning for what was their fourth flight change this week. There was a silver lining to the travel nightmare, though.
KATU.com
PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
KATU.com
New tools to combat fentanyl crisis in Clark County as overdoses on the rise
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Agencies across the Pacific Northwest tackled several large-scale fentanyl busts in the last week, including thousands of pills seized in Salem. Now staff with the Clark County Sheriff's Office tell KATU they see this as a top priority going into the new year. In 2022, Clark...
KATU.com
Man arrested in attempted Christmas Eve mail carrier murder, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded to...
KATU.com
ODHS asks for public's help in finding missing and endangered Portland foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking the public to help find a minor in foster care who was reported missing in Portland. Taylor Halbrook, 16, was reported as missing from SE Portland on December 24. She is believed to be...
KATU.com
Man wounded in Gresham shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
KATU.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
KATU.com
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gunpoint robbery, car chase in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase back in January 2022 was sentenced to five years in prison. JJ Ben, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery with a firearm and felony attempt to elude. According to...
