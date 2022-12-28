ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Know your rights when experiencing air travel disruptions

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been quite a hectic travel week as winter weather mixed with the holiday led to numerous flight cancellations and delays.

Three pets die in Chicopee fire

Every airline passenger has basic “fly rights” which cover areas like ticket pricing, baggage problems and cancelled or delayed flights.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight, regardless of the reason, and you choose not to travel.

22News spoke with AAA Northeast to get some input on what else travelers can do to lessen the burden of travel disruptions. They suggest travel protection.

“I tend to buy either an annual policy for the whole year or I buy a policy for each individual trip because that’s what’s going to cover you if you have a delay, you have to stay overnight, maybe you have to get a rental car, who knows,” said Anne Lischwe, a travel sales manager for AAA Northeast. “That’s exactly what travel insurance is for.”

In addition to cancellation refunds, you may also be entitled to a refund if you experience a “significant delay” as determined by the DOT.

It’s always recommended that you look into what the terms and conditions of your particular flight are as well, because it can vary by airline.

