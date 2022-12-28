Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy in South Dakota died from the flu after emergency responders were unable to get to him during a blizzard, his family said. Honor Beauvais was diagnosed with the flu and sent home the day before his death. His grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais,...
WIS-TV
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
WIS-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
WIS-TV
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
WIS-TV
Prosecutors push for alleged financial crimes as evidence, ask for exclusions in Murdaugh trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the holiday season, the state continues to file documents in the trial against Alex Murdaugh. The start date for the trial against the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer is rapidly approaching, with just 25 days left until Jan. 23. Prosecutors filed two new motions as well as...
WIS-TV
New Year’s fireworks safety tips from the SC State Fire Marshal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC State Fire Marshal wants safety to be the most important factor when setting off fireworks for your New Year’s celebration. Here are a few tips you should follow to be safe regarding fireworks celebrations. Follow Instructions. Observe local laws and weather conditions. Check...
Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree
Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
WIS-TV
WIS First alert weather midday 12-29-22
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City officials respond to colony apartments being evacuated. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts said Thursday that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.
WIS-TV
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and there are events all over the Midlands to celebrate the start of new beginnings. So if you are looking for events to bring in the new year, you can give some of these events a try:
WIS-TV
DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits. SNAP Nov 2022 Numbers by County by Marcus...
WIS-TV
All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday. Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28. The DMV offices weren’t...
WIS-TV
SC universities, state agencies combine to fight addiction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s three research universities are joining with the state agencies that protect public health and fight addictions to try to find the best ways to help the 1 in 10 state residents who are addicted to drugs or alcohol. The agreement comes as governments...
