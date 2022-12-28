Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...

NEVADA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO