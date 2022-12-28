Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Tacoma reducing speed limits in some areas
The speed reduction is part of an effort to have zero car-pedestrian deaths. However, some neighbors say lowering the speed limit might not be enough.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29
WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
q13fox.com
2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
Seattle - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodby to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: New Year's Eve celebrations remain mainly dry
Seattle - New Year's Eve celebrations will stay mainly dry tonight as showers wrap up. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be close to the seasonal average, in the upper 40s. By the midnight countdown, there may be a few showers remaining, but most spots will be dry. December has been...
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Sunday
With the new year comes new changes to the law. And in Tacoma, the plane is to save lives by dropping speed limits.
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
kpq.com
Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum
A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water. Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.
q13fox.com
Troopers increasing DUI patrols for New Year's, some public transit offering free rides
SEATTLE - With the New Year approaching and with more places open for celebrations after COVID, troopers will be conducting extra emphasis patrols to crack down on drunk driving. "There's a lot of things that are happening that haven't happened in the past couple of years, and so there's going...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
q13fox.com
Seattle flight cancellations from winter storm cost Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE - The winter storms that hit just before the holidays canceled hundreds of flights across the country. For one man, the flight cancelations were more than just an inconvenience: they cost him a second chance at a healthy life. On Dec. 22, Patrick Holland got a call from the...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
q13fox.com
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle's South Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - The streets of South Park neighborhood now filled with family’s personal belongings after the king tides rose waist deep for some. The area of 8th Ave and Chicago Street hit the hardest impacting both homeowners and businesses. More than 24 hours later, many are still cleaning up...
ifiberone.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by at least one vehicle on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an unknown number of vehicles Wednesday night on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. The 32-year-old pedestrian was reportedly sitting in the eastbound lanes just before 9 p.m. State troopers say the pedestrian was then hit by at least one vehicle.
Winter wonderland: Who won 2022 Washington high school holiday basketball tournaments?
There's nothing like holiday-tournament hoops! Here is a round-up of the winter-holiday high school basketball tournaments going on in Washington - or out-of-state events that Washington programs won. HARDWOOD INVITE in SeattleWinner: Garfield boys (defeated Roosevelt from OR in finals) MVP: Jaylin ...
Comments / 0