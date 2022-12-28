Read full article on original website
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Lola Loud and Dee Dee Holloway - while the two are from totally different worlds, there is one thing they have in common… they know how to add DRAMA to any situation! But which of the two is the Drama QUEEN? Let’s find out as Lola and Dee Dee face-off, as we showcase their most dramatic moments from The Loud House and Big Nate!
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 The New Years Party! 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 The New Years Party! 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!.
Nickelodeon The Most Watched Kids Channel in 2022
RANK - NETWORK - VIEWERS - % CHANGE (in brackets) 45. Nickelodeon - 287,000 (-14%) 47. Nick at Nite - 283,000 (-21%) 79. Nick Jr. - 169,000 (-27%) 106. Nicktoons - 65,000 (-2%) 126. Teennick - 43,000 (+19%) Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/27/2021-12/4/2022, Live+7 and 12/5/2022-12/18/2022, Live+SD vs. 12/28/2020-12/5/2021, Live+7 and...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
New Year, New Me?! (Episode 2) | The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Horrid Henry Special
New Year, New Me?! (Episode 2) | The Horrid Holidays Podcast | Horrid Henry Special.
Brittany Mahomes’ Compilation Video Shows How Much She & Patrick Have Grown Together Since HS
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were basically children, and now, they have two children of their own. Truly, they’re a fairytale romance in real life, and Brittany’s video to end 2022 only proves that fact further. On Dec 31, 2022, Brittany uploaded a simple yet touching compilation video of her and Patrick from the first year they were together in high school to their wedding. She posted it with Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” in the background and...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 4 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 4 | Outright Games. PAW Patrol, the Pup Cup is up for grabs 🏆. Do you have what it takes to win it? Meet Ryder on the starting grid in Adventure Bay to see.
Nicktoons Global to Premiere New Episodes of 'Middlemost Post' From January 2
Nicktoons Global will start to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post from Monday 2nd January 2023! Nicktoons Global is available in Germany, Russia, Adria countries (Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia), Turkey, Arabia, and across Asia. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!
Patti LuPone Hilariously Drops ‘F’ Bomb On Live NYE Broadcast: Watch
Patti LuPone isn’t censoring her language just for a little holiday! The iconic musical theater star, 73, was speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper when she let the mother of all profanities slip. Anderson appeared to be asking the American Horror Story actress about “Ticketmaster being sued over the Taylor Swift ticketing disaster,” to which Patti swiftly replied, “oh yeah, fu**.” She then hilariously stopped short, realizing what she’d said on air. “Whoops,” she shrugged, laughing. “Um, eff…uh, Ticketmaster,” she said.
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Liam Gallagher returns to Knebworth, 26 years after the iconic Oasis gigs. Watch all-new interviews, epic concert footage and stories from collaborators and fans around the world.
Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to Recreate the Original's Iconic Opening
Director Michael Goi, who worked on Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, describes one of the opening scenes for the show. After several years with few details about what fans can expect from Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, audiences have finally been given their first description of one of the show's first few scenes, and it appears it will mirror Nickelodeon's beloved animated series closely.
Nickelodeon Greece to Premiere 'Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years' and 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' in 2023
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon Greece (Ελλάδα) will premiere Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and Baby Shark's Big Show! in 2023!. Cosmos Health Obtains Exclusive Rights to Market and Distribute Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and PAW Patrol Kids' Vitamins in Greece and Cyprus!.
