Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”
Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
netflixjunkie.com
After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?
If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 6 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 6 | Outright Games. Hey PAW Patrol 🐾! It’s not like Chase to not report for duty. With Liberty being streetwise and Rubble being handy with the drill, Chase will be found in no time! 🎮 #PAWPatrolTheMovie #adventurecitycalls.
These are the last 12 new Netflix releases of 2022
Netflix, like the rest of us, is preparing to turn the page on 2022 and say goodbye to another year of streaming supremacy. Before we move into 2023, though, we still have a few more days of new Netflix releases to enjoy, including shows like The Circle as well as the film White Noise — the final remaining Netflix original movie hitting the streamer between now and New Year’s Eve.
nickalive.net
Nicktoons Global to Premiere New Episodes of 'Middlemost Post' From January 2
Nicktoons Global will start to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post from Monday 2nd January 2023! Nicktoons Global is available in Germany, Russia, Adria countries (Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia), Turkey, Arabia, and across Asia. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!
nickalive.net
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Lola Loud and Dee Dee Holloway - while the two are from totally different worlds, there is one thing they have in common… they know how to add DRAMA to any situation! But which of the two is the Drama QUEEN? Let’s find out as Lola and Dee Dee face-off, as we showcase their most dramatic moments from The Loud House and Big Nate!
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
nickalive.net
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Liam Gallagher returns to Knebworth, 26 years after the iconic Oasis gigs. Watch all-new interviews, epic concert footage and stories from collaborators and fans around the world. Stream Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 on Paramount+ now, c'mon you know. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 74
Anita Pointer, the preacher’s daughter who gained fame as a member of the Pointer Sisters with hits like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love),” died at her Beverly Hills home at the age of 74.A spokesman said the cause of death was cancer and that the three-time Grammy winner was surrounded by loved ones.“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” the family said in a statement to Reuters.“She was the one that kept all...
startattle.com
Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date | FOX.
The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) investigates the ab–ction of a young child, whose case is likely revenge related to her father’s work. Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Alert (Season 1 Episode 1) “Chloe”, Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, trailer, release date. Alert Season 1. Alert is...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon The Most Watched Kids Channel in 2022
RANK - NETWORK - VIEWERS - % CHANGE (in brackets) 45. Nickelodeon - 287,000 (-14%) 47. Nick at Nite - 283,000 (-21%) 79. Nick Jr. - 169,000 (-27%) 106. Nicktoons - 65,000 (-2%) 126. Teennick - 43,000 (+19%) Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/27/2021-12/4/2022, Live+7 and 12/5/2022-12/18/2022, Live+SD vs. 12/28/2020-12/5/2021, Live+7 and...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
