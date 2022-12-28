ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

City of Springfield receives $41.1 million from Eversource property tax dispute settlement

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr4jT_0jwxAcnV00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In April of this year, the city of Springfield received $41.1 million from a property tax dispute settlement with Eversource. $6.5 million of that settlement is set to be used to offset the city’s tax levy.

One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield

22News asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno how the city intends to use the remaining amount. He said it’ll likely be used in part for further tax relief.

“What we will continue to do, and we have legislation we’re putting forth to try to bring more relief, next year in our budget planning session I will look to continue to bring more tax relief,” Mayor Sarno said. “And there’s a distinct possibility that we will continue to utilize some of that Eversource money.”

With the additional use of a portion of the Eversource settlement, the mayor has committed a total of $10 million to offset the tax levy amount in fiscal year 2023.

