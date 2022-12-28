ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

lehifreepress.com

Lehi boys basketball wins Holiday Classic Tournament in San Diego

The Lehi boys basketball team played outstanding defense and made the offensive plays when it mattered to close out a thrilling 50-44 victory over Los Angeles power Westchester and thus earn the Holiday Classic tournament title in the American bracket at Torrey Pines High School Friday night. It took a...
LEHI, UT
eastvillagetimes.com

The All-San Diego Area Baseball Team

It’s no secret that San Diego is a hotbed for baseball talent. In fact, Bloomberg ranks San Diego as the top city in the United States for major league talent per 100,000 residents. That’s pretty high praise, and it’s very deserving. Unfortunately, not many of these names played for the hometown San Diego Padres (I will give Ted Williams credit for playing for the PCL Padres in 1936 and 1937).
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Class Act: NBC 7 Reporter Rory Devine Retires After Schooling San Diego for Nearly 40 Years

Dressed in much the same way she has for most of the past 37 years on San Diego airwaves — dangling earrings, tailored jacket, chunky necklace, missing some shoulder pads that may or may have not made an appearance along the way — NBC 7 reporter Rory Devine sat down recently at the station's Del Mar conference room to look back on her four-decade career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Leonard Patton’s Jazz Lounge risk pays off with first big-name booking

When vocalist Leonard Patton decided to launch a jazz venue in the midst of the pandemic — and in La Mesa, of all places — many wondered if he had lost his mind. But when The Jazz Lounge opened its doors in July 2021, Patton had a plan. Now it’s a year and a half later, he’s produced some 160 shows, and that plan seems to have justified the risk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Barbara Walters dies at age 93

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Walters passed on Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 93. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program and won 12 Emmy Awards over the course of her career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

