WYTV.com
Local company offering free Christmas tree disposal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you looking to get rid of your old Christmas tree? You can take your Christmas tree to one of the Green Team drop-off locations, or you can schedule a pick-up with a local company. Express Junk Removal is going to collect Christmas trees again...
Local home inspector talks costs for fixing water damage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Valley is thawing out from the recent winter storm, many are seeing burst pipes leaving behind a lot of damage to homes and businesses. Brian Hill, Master Home Inspector, said prices to fix the damage from a burst pipe can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. A big part of the cost depends on how the building is constructed.
North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what’s ahead, but a North Benton family didn’t have any of those. It lost everything in a fire. Jeff Helsel and his family talked with WKBN 27 First News outside the...
Hubbard mayor warns of postal delay for billing
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle warned residents that there will be a delay in the delivery of the city’s utility bills. He said a postal mail sort used by the city was “unknowingly closed” and they couldn’t reach them for a confirmed delivery, Kyle wrote in a Facebook post.
Local boutiques reflect on 2022 holiday shopping season
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the holidays come to an end, local businesses start to do their inventory for the end of the year. With costs going up everywhere, what did this mean for local businesses?. Ivory and Birch on Market Street in Boardman is trying to sell what’s...
How to combat cold weather aches and pains
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s not uncommon to feel more body aches and pains during the winter months. Dr. Anthony Russo, with Steward Medical, said the colder temperatures are to blame. He said that stretching, eating a well-balanced diet and staying hydrated are ways to combat aches and pains.
New auto store opening in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Here’s a look at the newest Cheddar Auto in the Valley. It’s located off of Market Street in Boardman. Cheddar Auto hopes to be open by mid-January of 2023.
Owners of new Boardman restaurant aim to please kids and adults
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday. It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman. The restaurant has been open for two weeks now. Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe...
Coroner identifies man found dead in Columbiana fire
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week. The victim is 57-year-old Todd Taylor. According to the coroner’s office, the cause of death is still under investigation. Firefighters were called to a home...
Mahoning County Probate Court reopening its Help Desk
(WKBN) – After a nearly three-year closure, the Mahoning County Probate Court will reopen its free Help Desk starting Jan. 10. The Help Desk provides assistance to those who need to handle simple estate transfers and answers to questions about probate procedures. Local attorneys will staff the desk on...
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
How to transition kids from winter break back to school
(WKBN) – Winter break is coming to an end and kids are preparing to go back to school after the new year. The transition back to school may be difficult for some but there are things you can do to make it easier. After a fun-filled holiday break, thinking...
Over 60 grams of drugs seized after Salem home search
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending in Columbiana County following a drug bust in Salem. Investigators served a search warrant at a house in the 700 block of W. Wilson Street. Inside, they found 43 grams of meth, 6 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl and several...
A look at the top local stories of 2022
(WKBN) – The year 2022 was when Youngstown State University’s president and Mahoning County’s prosecutor retired. When Voltage Valley went to work and a local congressman campaigned and lost. It was the year Lowellville mourned twice, when ambulances were in short supply and when the Valley dominated in state football. Here’s a look at the year that was.
Celebratory gunfire: Don’t do it, police warn
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A reminder from police that celebratory gunfire is illegal within Youngstown. Firing bullets into the air is extremely dangerous and can be deadly. According to the CDC, bullets returning to the ground have enough speed to puncture the human skull. Youngstown Police Capt. Jason Simon...
Pole knocked down after car crashes in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are working to learn more information about an accident on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue. A black SUV has a lot of damage in the back and airbags were deployed. Next...
Phantom Fireworks approved for sports betting provisional license
(WKBN) — Starting Sunday, sports betting will become a reality in the Buckeye State. In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license. According to Phantom Fireworks...
Local elected officials sworn in to new duties
(WKBN) – Denny Malloy becomes a Trumbull County commissioner on Jan. 1. Lauren McNally becomes Ohio’s 59th District state representative on Jan. 3. Both were sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at venues of their choice. Malloy and 50 of his supporters stood in the parking lot on...
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night. The incident happened in the 100 block of Jean Street around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown, where he is in stable condition. Police from Campbell, Struthers and...
Fans gather up OSU gear before Peach Bowl
NILES, Ohio (WKBNF) – Saturday was one last chance for Ohio State fans to pick up some gear before tonight’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. A couple of those stores are in the Eastwood Mall. Everything Buckeyes and Sports Obsession had a variety of merchandise ready in preparation for tonight’s game as the Buckeyes battle top-ranked Georgia.
