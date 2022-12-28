ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles.

Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.

Police spotted the suspect -- a 45-year-old man from Federal Way -- behind the wheel of a stolen 2015 Ford Transit van. He had reportedly changed the VIN to match a separate wrecked Transit van he bought at an auction, and then registered it in Washington in order to use its plates on the stolen van.

He was said to have been living in a travel traveler which had also been reported stolen from the Richland area. The trailer’s original decals and VIN had been removed and replaced with a VIN placard from a Forest River travel trailer and Forest River decals.

In total, police recovered:

  • 2021 Grand Design travel trailer
  • 2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer
  • 2017 Coachmen Freedom Express travel trailer
  • 2021 CAT 303.5 mini excavator
  • 2006 Trail King trailer
  • 2017 John Deere 318E skid steer
  • 2017 U-Haul trailer
  • 2020 Kubota KX040 mini excavator
  • 2006 PJ trailer
  • 2021 Mirage cargo trailer
  • 2015 Ford Transit van
  • 2003 Cargo trailer
  • 2018 Ford Transit van
  • 2017 Kubota SVL95 skid steer
  • 2016 Big Tex dump trailer
  • 2018 Load Trail trailer
  • 2021 Summit trailer
  • 2012 Mercedes Sprinter van

