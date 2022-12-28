Police arrest Federal Way man suspected of stealing 18 vehicles across multiple counties

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force announced Wednesday that a Federal Way man could be facing multiple felonies for allegedly stealing over a dozen vehicles.

Eighteen vehicles, trailers, and “pieces of heavy equipment” were recovered across properties in numerous cities, including Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue. Authorities believe he stole the vehicles in Eastern Washington before moving them to the western side of the state.

Police spotted the suspect -- a 45-year-old man from Federal Way -- behind the wheel of a stolen 2015 Ford Transit van. He had reportedly changed the VIN to match a separate wrecked Transit van he bought at an auction, and then registered it in Washington in order to use its plates on the stolen van.

He was said to have been living in a travel traveler which had also been reported stolen from the Richland area. The trailer’s original decals and VIN had been removed and replaced with a VIN placard from a Forest River travel trailer and Forest River decals.

In total, police recovered:

2021 Grand Design travel trailer

2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer

2017 Coachmen Freedom Express travel trailer

2021 CAT 303.5 mini excavator

2006 Trail King trailer

2017 John Deere 318E skid steer

2017 U-Haul trailer

2020 Kubota KX040 mini excavator

2006 PJ trailer

2021 Mirage cargo trailer

2015 Ford Transit van

2003 Cargo trailer

2018 Ford Transit van

2017 Kubota SVL95 skid steer

2016 Big Tex dump trailer

2018 Load Trail trailer

2021 Summit trailer

2012 Mercedes Sprinter van

