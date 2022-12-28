Read full article on original website
KULR8
Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College men, women tune up for league with wins
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night. The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past...
KULR8
Rocky men and women get doubleheader sweep of Dickinson State
BILLINGS--Both the Rocky men and women trailed Dickinson State early in the game, but both mounted comeback wins to sweep the hawks. The women were up first, and the teams were tied after a quarter of play. Rocky went into the half trailing by four points. However, they came out...
KULR8
University of Providence fades late in loss to Dickinson State
BILLINGS - Marcus Stephens and Davien Harris-Williams returned to the Providence men's basketball roster for the first time this season, but the Argos fell late to Dickinson State (N.D.) 94-89 Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic presented by Erck Hotels in Billings. Harris-Williams poured in 34 points...
KULR8
MSUB splits New Year's Eve doubleheader with NNU
BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.
KULR8
Montana Western's bench early key in win over Dickinson State
BILLINGS – The Bulldogs Women's basketball team extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Dickinson State University (N.D.) Blue Hawks 69-43. "It was a choppy start, but that is credit to Dickinson and their energy to start. Our bench gave us a great lift to finish the first quarter. Hopefully we got the careless turnovers out of our system as we head into tomorrow's game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College women win big in Hampton Inn tourney opener
BILLINGS — Morgan Baird supplied 18 points and seven rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 101-50 in women's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic. The Battlin' Bears (9-4), playing in the Fortin Center, also received 14 points and four...
KULR8
MSU Billings' hoops teams split home doubleheader against Central Washington
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings basketball teams each made some notable history in their doubleheader against Central Washington on Thursday. One team was much happier to make it than the other. The Yellowjackets' men's hoops team improved to a 3-0 start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for...
KULR8
Montana Western WBB score win over Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
BILLINGS – The Montana Western Bulldogs Women's basketball team rode a huge scoring effort tonight as they defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) Trojans 93-66. "I liked our execution on the offensive and we needed all of it because we did a poor job of vibrating shots for the majority of the game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
KULR8
MSUB splits GNAC home opener with Central Washington
BILLINGS--The Lady Jackets fell short to #22 Central Washington 70-44, while the men picked up a comfortable 63-47 win in the GNAC home opener. The Lady Jackets started with an early lead, but the Wildcats turned up the heat. Kortney Nelson was the only Lady Jacket in the double-digits with...
KULR8
Billings Central girls basketball enjoying the process with young team
BILLINGS--Billings Central girls basketball has enjoyed success the last few seasons but fallen short in the state championship game. They've lost the championship the past two years to Havre, once in double overtime. But they graduated seven seniors last season and are focusing on building the program back up. Head...
KULR8
Senior's Tucker, Skyview's Savaria shoot for third straight wrestling state titles
BILLINGS--Girls wrestling was sanctioned in Montana for the 2020-2021 season, and since then, it's grown in popularity across the state. It's now a sport that attracts newcomers, but also has some established state champions. Although they're crosstown rivals at Billings Senior and Billings Skyview, two-time defending state champions Kendal Tucker...
KULR8
Weasels wiggle past the Hogs in Billings Central's infamous scrimmage
BILLINGS- The Hogs vs. Weasels game is a special tradition for Billings Central and head coach Jim Stergar. The scrimmage goes back to Stergar's days at Ronan and Billings Senior, and it gives the guys some fun competition during the break between Christmas and New Year's. The matchup features the...
KULR8
With a strong group returning, Lady Locos eye return to state tournament
LAUREL- It's been nearly four years since Laurel girls' basketball made it to the state tournament. With a majority of their starters returning to the court this season, Laurel is preparing to take another step forward. The Lady Locos only graduated one senior last season and feel confident in being...
KULR8
Dan Mortensen to speak at Dawson CC's Hall of Fame ceremony
GLENDIVE — Seven-time world rodeo champion Dan Mortensen of Billings will be the master of ceremonies when Dawson Community College honors its fourth Hall of Fame class on the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Mortensen is in pro rodeo's Hall of Fame. He is a six-time world champion in saddle bronc riding, and a one-time all-around champion.
KULR8
Well Pared closing Dec. 31
BILLINGS, Mont. - Health food restaurant Well Pared announced it will close December 31 after nine years in Billings. On the Well Pared Facebook page, Owner Nicole Griffith said:. It is now, with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we have determined the business is not sustainable...
KULR8
Holiday Nights at ZooMontana
BILLINGS, Mont. - Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean it is for the Billings Christmas holiday experience. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, ZooMontana transformed into Holiday Nights, a dazzling holiday experience. Development Director for ZooMontana,Pete Bolenbaugh, says this is the first year for holiday nights, adding, the...
KULR8
Multi-Purpose Building on Crow Agency without heat, districts holding their own powwows for New Year’s
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Districts are holding their own powwows for New Year’s on the Crow Agency due to a broken furnace in the Multi-Purpose Building, according to Four Points Press. Arrow Creek District is holding a New Year’s Powwow on Dec. 30 and 31 at the Plenty Coups...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain Compost Turns Christmas Trees Into Compost
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The city of Billings is working with a few local businesses to collect Christmas trees for recycling. Rocky Mountain Compost in Lockwood turns old Christmas trees in to mulch. Since 2003, owners of Rocky MountainCompost, Bryce Glen and his wife have been in the composting businesses. At...
