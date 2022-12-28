BILLINGS – The Bulldogs Women's basketball team extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Dickinson State University (N.D.) Blue Hawks 69-43. "It was a choppy start, but that is credit to Dickinson and their energy to start. Our bench gave us a great lift to finish the first quarter. Hopefully we got the careless turnovers out of our system as we head into tomorrow's game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO