Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Man arrested after fleeing from, struggling with cops after reported robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing from and then struggling with cops after a reported burglary, according to Corpus Christi police. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Everhart for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, a bystander pointed out the suspect to officers, who was across the street. When officers tried to talk with the suspect, he ran, officials said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service

Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
