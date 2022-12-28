Read full article on original website
Man arrested after fleeing from, struggling with cops after reported robbery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing from and then struggling with cops after a reported burglary, according to Corpus Christi police. Officers were called to the 4900 block of Everhart for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, a bystander pointed out the suspect to officers, who was across the street. When officers tried to talk with the suspect, he ran, officials said.
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
WANTED: Nueces County inmate Anthony A. Montez escapes jail on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office app reports that Nueces County Jail Inmate Trustee Anthony A. Montez escaped custody on the night of Dec. 31, New Year's Eve. Officials say that Montez, 54, ran away from custody during a trash detail on the night of his...
Six dead after head-on crash in Live Oak County, DPS says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
CCPD releases surveillance images of bank robbery suspect
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840.
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old girl dies from early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CCPD: NYE weekend in Corpus Christi will be a 'no refusal' weekend for those suspected of drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that residents plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home if they intend to drink this holiday weekend. "In this day in age there is no reason why someone should be drinking and driving," said CCPD Lt. Michael Pena.
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
Nueces Co. Judge Connie Scott sworn in Sunday at courthouse
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was the official swearing in of Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. U.S. Senator John Cornyn was on hand to swear in the new judge who won the seat from incumbent Barbara Canales. Scott said her experience from her time as a state representative has...
Woman crashes into local restaurant off SPID, no injuries reported
The woman was not injured, and police said the woman was able to make her nail appointment at Solar Nails.
North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project
The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but at all other times the south gate should be used.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
13th Annual Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk returns Jan. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the talk going around about New Year's resolutions and fitness, there's now a chance for you to hop on the health train – and for a good cause!. The Coastal Bend Food Bank's Bea Hanson joined us live to talk about the...
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
