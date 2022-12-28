Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Warren Would Make Perfect Sense to Be Bears' Next President
Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears' next president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team's next president and CEO, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that the Bears had interviewed Warren and consider him a "strong candidate."
Bears Should Eye Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational-defining decisions to make. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of...
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
What uniforms the Bills, Bengals will wear in Week 17
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will wear during their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
The Hidden Benefits of Bears Starting Three Rookie Cornerbacks
The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
Brock Purdy's Game-Worn 49ers Home Jersey in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of...
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Five Potential Landing Spots for Raiders' QB Derek Carr in 2023
Five potential landing spots for Raiders’ QB Derek Carr in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Did the Raiders just drive Derek Carr out of Las Vegas?. That could very well be the case. Following the 31-year-old’s benching ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers,...
When Is TCU Vs. Georgia? What to Know About the National Championship
When is TCU vs. Georgia? What to know about the national championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 College Football Playoff national championship is set. On one side are the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, who stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. After...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Sunday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Sunday's New Year's Day slate.
Chicago Wolves Goalie Sports Bulls' Michael Jordan Inspired Mask
Chicago Wolves goalie sports Michael Jordan inspired mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Sawchenko, a goalie for the Chicago Wolves AHL hockey team, wore a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan-inspired mask against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Friday night. The mask design includes Jordan's mean mug alongside graphics of...
Zach LaVine Plays Waiting Game for Bulls' Last-Second Play Calls
LaVine plays waiting game for Bulls' last-second shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is a team player. He’s also a competitor. So what it’s like for those dueling dynamics to co-exist as LaVine watched DeMar DeRozan’s number get called again for a potential game-winning shot in the Chicago Bulls’ 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Bulls' Billy Donovan Details Lonzo Ball's Latest Rehab Progress
Billy Donovan details Lonzo Ball's latest rehab progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's rehab is progressing. Slowly, yes. But it is progressing. In addition to Ball himself recently detailing tangible steps made in his recovery from September's latest left knee surgery, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update in a pregame media session with reporters ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.
